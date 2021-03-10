The Google Play Store undoubtedly has too many games to choose from. While we as users usually play a lot of games, it doesn’t mean we’ve tried them all. Unfortunately, users only get to see a fraction of these games, which means that most games are still undiscovered or underestimated. At True-Tech, we collect all of these games that you enjoy playing or experimenting until you find the best one that sticks with you. Here’s a list of the top 10 best Android games March 2021 that you should definitely give it a try.

1. Mazes and more

The app was not found in the store.

Enjoy a retro style labyrinth puzzle game with minimal 2D graphics on board. It is easy to use, although it gets harder at times as it follows randomized levels with no noticeably increasing levels of difficulty. The game offers six categories of maxes including Time Trial, Traps, Darkness, Ice Floor, Enemies, and Classic. You can explore the mazes, from the easiest to the most advanced must-see labyrinths, so keep your cool and put all your attention in solving each level of Mazes & More.

2. Score! Hero

The app was not found in the store.

With over 800 challenging levels, Score! Hero is a high quality soccer game with 3D graphics. The game has 800 levels and above that allows users to pass, shoot and score. The game is super easy to use, but hey, it’s not that easy to master so you’ll have to put in a lot of effort to master it. Score! Hero also has stunning cutscenes and animations, so you not only play a difficult game, but also on the go with stunning visuals. It has an intelligent AI under the hood that adapts to your passing, making it different every time you play.

3. Traffic racer

The app was not found in the store.

It’s what the names suggest. Traffic Racer allows you to drive your car or any vehicle from the 40 slots available to drive on a busy highway. There is continuous traffic and you have to rush through it to get the highest scores in this endless arcade racing game. Make cuts, brake and brake your speed, hit the gas to accelerate and more to get through traffic without hitting other cars and the game will be over. The game has 5 game modes to try out, 40+ different maps, 5 detailed environments to choose from, and yes, a realistic auto-handling mechanism that’s sure to keep you on the edge of the seat.

Happy glass

The app was not found in the store.

One of the most quirky games of them all, Happy Glass makes your glass fill because it’s sad because it’s empty. Your job is to fill it up and make it smile, but it’s not that easy to be honest. Draw structures on and around the glass to allow the water to fill and not drop to the floor. You will need to fuel your creativity to progress at every level, looking for out-of-the-box solutions.

5. Rider

Have you seen the movie Tron? If so, then you should be familiar with the neon tone the movie used and the Rider is no different. Although it is a 2D game with fixed play, it offers breathtaking visuals on the screen. Tear through the map and score points as you make a huge jump or spin around and do all kinds of stunts along the way. Rider has 40 great bikes to choose from and 100 challenges to complete, so frankly, you won’t get bored that easily. Play and score more than your friends and players worldwide to become the undisputed winner.

6. Bowling team

Would you like to go bowling sometime? Bowling Crew is a 3D bowling game that has received widespread acclaim with its stunning graphics and effects and of course the good gameplay. Don’t watch the instant matches for longer than 3 minutes if you want something refreshing. It’s simple, throw the bowling ball to knock over most of the ten pins. The more pins you hit, the more you score. Hit all ten to have an attack. Play on 11 3D bowling alleys with 49 striking balls, try more PvP multiplayer and enjoy every piece of Easter eggs with Bowling Crew.

Shadow Fight Arena

The app was not found in the store.

Shadow Fight Arena is an Editors Choice game on the Google Play Store. It allows users to fight against other players in a 3D arena equipped with 2 player PvP mode. The graphics are something you will undoubtedly cherish. There are intuitive controls to get your hands on. In Shadow Fight Arena you can build a team of ninja, samurai and warriors, each with unique skills. There are tons of customization, cosmetic items to choose from, and more with Shadow Fight Arena.

8. Top football manager 2021

The app was not found in the store.

Another top game in the list, Top Football Manager 2021 lets you coach a team of 11 soccer players. You have to train them with special skills they need on the field, test formations and tactics to follow, take on real opponents and it’s all in a 3D simulation. With stunning 3D graphics, Top Football Manager 2021 leaves no stone unturned, giving you access to all decision-making campaigns, be it formations, lineup, tactics and other responses. If you like soccer, give this game a try.

9. Brains out!

The app was not found in the store.

If you like brain games and puzzles that tease your brain then Brain Out is for you. Filled with tricky brain teasers that will blow your mind, Brain Out tests your accuracy, reflexes, logical reasoning, creativity and memory, among other things. It has pulsating gameplay that will make you feel like a fool or someone smarter than others depending on how you play it. Think outside the box and prepare for some unexpected game answers. Check out the different exercises that will challenge your IQ and EQ with progressively more difficult exercises.

10. Table tennis Touch

Table Tennis Touch is all about table tennis or you can also call it a ping pong ball game. It is considered the world’s best table tennis game. Check out a variety of table tennis challenges with Table Tennis Touch, including Accuracy Zones, Half Table and others. The graphics are stunning and the game uses a mix of advanced AI and realistic physics that controls the ping pong balls and adheres to the laws of physics. You also don’t need internet access with Table Tennis Touch, so don’t just wait, download it.

And there you have it. This was our list of the 10 best Android games in March 2021 that you must try. We will continue to update the list on True-Tech with future editions coming in every month. In the meantime, you can also check out previous February and January editions to get even more exciting games from the world of Google Play Store.

You may also like this





More from Android

Editor Picks