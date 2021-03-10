Tiger owner Christopher Ilitch talks fans on Comerica, team winning culture





LAKELAND, Fla. – The Detroit Tigers will have fans in the stands when they open the regular season at Comerica Park on April 1. But as of today, there won’t be many of them (about 1,000), and the crowd will be much smaller than many other Major League-teams. Tiger owner Christopher Ilitch took the issue lightly when speaking to reporters on Tuesday, praising the clubs’ strong working relationships with government and health officials, and expressing optimism that capacity limits would increase over time. Our Detroit team is working hard with government officials and health experts to make sure fans can get back to Comerica Park safely, Ilitch said. As it relates to attendance capacity, it will be led by government officials and health experts. I am confident that our team will be able to implement the protocols and procedures to welcome them safely to Comerica Park for opening day. Were very enthusiastic about that. But it’s unclear whether those changes will come in time for opening day. We have a very good working relationship and dialogue with (government officials), he said. We have set out very clearly all of our capabilities and we have shared industry information and data available from other clubs and other countries … We have heard from government officials that keeping people safe is their main interest, and that’s exactly where they should be focused. We made sure to develop protocols and processes so that hopefully they would allow more and more fans to go to games in Comerica Park as the season goes on. Ilitch was in Tiger Town for a few days as part of his annual spring visit. In addition to meeting reporters, he also spent a collection on the radio broadcast with Dan Dickerson. In both situations, he expressed his optimism about the direction of the Tigers, who are trying to avoid their fifth consecutive losing season, and praised general manager Al Avila and manager AJ Hinch. Als has talked a lot about it and AJ has talked a lot about the urgency to win and build a winning culture, Ilitch said. Often people think it only exists in the clubhouse or among the players. But really, that winning culture has to permeate every person into every square inch of our organization, and only then can we win on the field. And so our organization moves forward with a win-now mentality … That winning culture is something that is very important. The Tigers didn’t spend much this winter in the midst of the COVID pandemic and uncertainty over the 2021 season, though Ilitch brought out a handful of the seasoned acquisitions in his conversation with reporters. Will the Tigers spend more in the future – say next winter? Al and I were very clear and forthright with AJ, explaining the plan, which is essentially to build a young core of homegrown talent and then fill in and supplement through free agency, Ilitch said. AJ understands that and is fully on board with it. We know this is a plan that can work.

