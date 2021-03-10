Cricket rocked by the death of the former Test bowler





Joey Benjamin celebrates a wicket during a tour match for England against South Australia. (PA NEWS, Rebecca Naden / AAP) The cricket world mourns the sudden death of English fast bowler Joey Benjamin, who died on Tuesday at the age of 60. Benjamin, who played one test game for England in 1994, died of a heart attack. ‘SHAME’: Backlash about NZ cricket vaccination pressure ‘CUNNING TWIST’: Michael and Kyly Clarke in a rumored reunion Born in St Kitts and Nevis, the fast right arm bowler became a fan favorite in English cricket. After initially signing with Warwickshire, he enjoyed a career-best stint with Surrey between 1992 and 1999. “It is with great sadness that Warwickshire County Cricket Club has today learned of the death of former fast bowler Joey Benjamin,” his former club announced on Tuesday. Benjamin enjoyed four seasons with the Bears, making 25 First Class and 26 List A appearances, with a total of 87 wickets in both formats. “Everyone’s thoughts at Warwickshire CCC are with Joey’s family and close friends at this difficult time.” Surrey added, “Surrey County Cricket Club mourns the loss of Joey Benjamin. The club flag atop the Micky Stewart Members’ Pavilion is at half mast.” In 1994, at the age of 33, Benjamin played his one and only test match in the Oval against South Africa. He took 4-42 in the first innings before Devon Malcolms won the game with nine wickets in the second. Benjamin then earned a spot on the England squad for the 1994-95 Ashes tour of Australia, but an attack of chicken pox put him down and he was never selected in the XI. He did play two one-day internationals on the tour, one against Australia in Sydney and the other against Zimbabwe in Brisbane. Benjamin finished his professional career with 387 first-class wickets at an average of 29.94. After retirement he coached at Reigate Grammar School in Surrey. Joey Benjamin poses for a portrait at Surrey Cricket Club. (Credit: Phil Cole / Allsport / Getty) Cricket world mourns the tragic death of Joey Benjamin Former Surrey teammate Martin Bicknell led the tribute to Benjamin on social media. Story continues “I just heard some shocking news about the loss of Joey Benjamin,” tweeted Bicknell. Joey was one of a kind, incredibly popular in the Surrey locker room at the time, so sad. RIP Benjy. “Joey was absolutely excellent for us in the mid-1990s, especially the 1994 season. “He pushed hitters and took them off with his outswinger. He was a good bowler and although he started quite late, he was unlucky not to play Test cricket anymore. “It has been a huge and terrible shock to all of us that he has been lost to us, he seemed so unbelievably fit.” Fellow teammates and fans were also shocked. I just heard some shocking news about the loss of Joey Benjamin. Joey was one of a kind, incredibly popular in the Surrey locker room at the time, so sad. RIP Benjy – Martin Bicknell (@ bickers1969) March 9, 2021 Very sad so far about the death of Joey Benjamin. A kind man I have known since I was 10 years old. Watching him shoot at Dudley CC. 60 years is much too young. Someone who defied the aging process. RIP BENJY – Dean Headley (@ deanheadley585) March 9, 2021 Surrey County Cricket Club mourns the loss of Joey Benjamin, who died of a heart attack at the age of 60 on Monday, March 8. The club flag atop the Micky Stewart Members’ Pavilion is at half mast. – Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) March 9, 2021 Joey Benjamin was a fantastic cricket player, an inspiring coach to many and a nice man. He will be greatly missed by everyone in our community who has had the privilege of knowing him. @RTLnews @surreycricket – Reigate Grammar Sport (@RGSSport) March 9, 2021 Absolutely gutted to hear we lost Joey Benjamin today. A great teammate, fierce competitor and a master of the art of fast bowling. But more than that, just a very decent person. Thank you Benjy for the many happy memories. @bromleycc @surreycricket #RIPBenjy https://t.co/4p7SFiOiq1 – Kumaran Ramanathan (@ 1967KR) March 9, 2021 It was an honor to share the field with Joey Benjamin. A beautiful soul with an infectious smile and a personality that lit up every room he entered. Never had a bad word for anyone and aside from his navigational skills, he was as good a teammate as you would find. RIP my friend. X – Ali Brown (@ The_Lord3) March 9, 2021 I can’t quite believe it. Joey Benjamin was such a good friend to many lamas, especially my father. A very friendly guy, who loved cricket and coaching more than anyone. A really sad day – Nick Harmer (@HarmerLlama) March 9, 2021 Former England, Surrey and Warwickshire bowler Joey Benjamin has passed away at the age of 60. Benjamin won 4-42 against South Africa at The Oval in his one and only Test appearance in 1994. pic.twitter.com/3XqiMdqdr0 – Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 9, 2021 click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







