Sports
Roger Federer’s massive announcement of the Olympics
Roger Federer admits that his sights are firm play at the Tokyo Olympics as the Swiss star chases one of the few singles titles to avoid him in an astonishing career.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion has won just about everything tennis has to offer, but the closest thing to Olympic gold in singles was a silver medal at the 2012 London Games.
Federer – who is making his long-awaited comeback in his injury this week – teamed up with Swiss countryman Stan Wawrinka to win double gold at the 2008 Beijing Games.
However, before his match against Dan Evans at the ATP Tour’s Qatar Open, Federer opened his 2021 goals.
Federer was seen from the stands as Evans faced the Swiss legend for a second round in Doha.
Evans will meet Federer in the first game of the 20-time grand slam champion of his comeback after a fight win over Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.
Federer, who had a bye through to the second round, is playing in his first tournament in Doha since the Australian Open last year after two knee surgeries.
He trained with Evans in Dubai in preparation for his return to the tour and the best-ranked Briton will have the opportunity to use that foreknowledge in the second round match.
Evans played his first game since an opening round loss at the Australian Open and had to dig deep to claim a 6-4 1-6 6-2 win over Frenchman Chardy who is in form.
Federer, 39, has not played a competitive game since his loss in the Australian Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic last year, but is already looking ahead to Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.
Swiss ace chases Olympic gold in singles
“Participation in the Olympics is part of my plan, although my main goal was everything from today to Wimbledon, the pre-Olympics tournament,” Federer told beIN Sports.
“I hope that by then I will be completely in (shape) and that there are no more questions about my knee.
“The Olympic Games are an important goal for me … Unfortunately I missed the Olympic Games in Rio (in 2016) due to a left knee injury.
“I hope I will return to the Tokyo Olympics.”
Federer lost bronze in singles in 2000, won the gold medal in doubles in 2008, took a silver medal after finishing second to Andy Murray at the London 2012 Games and missed the 2016 Rio Games due to injury.
Despite his lack of recent match training, Federer will start a warm favorite against Evans in Doha, with the Swiss star holding a record of 26-3 at the complex on the way to securing three titles in Qatar’s capital.
Asked if he had considered his future while offside, Federer said: “Retirement was never really at stake.
“I think it’s more of a conversation when the knee keeps bothering me for months and months – then let’s take a look at it.
“Now is not the time to think about that … let’s say in the fall of this year.
“I just feel like the story isn’t over yet. It’s not that there is any particular reason I wanted to keep playing tennis, other than that I love tennis, I enjoy being on the road.”
“I’m still a work in progress, but one of the other reasons for coming back is probably that I want to get that high again by playing against the biggest players and in the biggest tournaments and hopefully win them again.”
with AAP
