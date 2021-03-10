Farmington hockey players are kept out of the All-Star game due to fan behavior

SALT LAKE, Utah – Tonight, Utah High School Hockey is hosting an All-Star Game at the Maverik Center, but four Farmington players will be forced to sit.

Players from all over the state are voted in and have the opportunity to represent their school or independent team in competitions and a game. For many of these players, it will be their last chance to play for their high school and also a chance to play for scouts from local colleges.

Four seniors from Farmington are banned from the competition in an apparent miscommunication. The players are being punished by the trustees of Utah High School Hockey for the behavior of their fans during their recent championship game. According to the board and Farmington’s head coach Gordan Whittier, the number of spectators allowed at the game was limited and some Farmington fans tried to sneak into the game.

Congratulations to Park City on winning the D1 Affiliated State Championship. Photo courtesy of Blake Palmer / Shutterspeed. Posted by Utah High School Hockey page OnMonday, March 1, 2021

It is important to note that high school hockey in Utah has a board of trustees as they are not sanctioned or administered by the UHSAA.

According to the Utah High School Hockey Board, the four players cannot participate because they do not have good standing at one of the sites used for the championship series The Ogden Ice Sheet. But according to a statement from the Ogden Ice Sheet to KSL Sports, the players are in good standing at the rink.

There have been no formal discussions with UHSH to ban Farmington from the facility. staff. We sincerely hope UHSH can find a way to reconcile the actions of a few non-players while still recognizing players for their hard work. “

In a recent board meeting, the trustees also accused those fans of exchanging harsh words with officials.

When it comes to high school hockey in Utah, there is usually a hearing by a disciplinary committee before any discipline is handed out. That did not happen. In a meeting after the incident, the matter was put to a vote and board members voted in favor of the decision to keep the Farmington All-Stars out of the game. The exact number of votes was not stated in a copy of the meeting minutes.

President Shannon Woodall, president of the Utah High School Hockey Board, defended her case at the hearing. You do not have a good reputation with one of our ice rinks, our contracted ice rinks, therefore you do not have a good reputation with us.

KSL Sports has reached out to Woodall for comment, but has heard nothing.

We sent the (COVID specific) rules via our email, they have been consistent throughout the season and each rink has its own version of the rules. We pay in the league to secure the games and we all knew from previous state championships that more security would be needed for this game, “Farmington coach Gordan Whittier told KSL Sports,” The system worked and everyone did their job. . We even wanted to counter-offer to suspend the coaching staff from the All-Star game and not allow fans in for their first three games of next season, so the boys wouldn’t miss tonight’s game. “

Friday 26-26 will bring 2 Championship games, due to the limited number of spectators you can watch the live streams on the links … Posted by Utah High School Hockey page OnThursday, February 25, 2021

Rumors about the players being kept out of the game started flying well before the board meeting in which they voted to stop the players.

As of now, the Farmington players will not be playing in tonight’s All-Star game.