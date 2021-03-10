Drexel advances to NCAA men’s basketball tournament with CAA tournament win for the first time in 25 years





HARRISONBURG, Va. Mate Okros scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and sixth-seeded Drexel is entering the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years after beating eighth-seeded Elon 63-56 in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament’s championship game at Tuesday evening. The Dragons, whose last NCAA appearance was in 1996 as a member of the America East Conference, were 10 of 17 from a 3-point range and went 29 of 51 in their three wins. Xavier Bell added 11 runs and was one of three players with two threes for Drexel (12-7), who played four games this season at James Madison’s Atlantic Union Bank Center and only two at home due to COVID-19 problems. Hunter McIntosh scored 19 points for Elon (10-9), who had his seven-game winning streak in a bid to be the first team to win four in a row in the CAA tournament. Ikenna Ndugba added 16 points for the Phoenix, who have never been in the Division I Big Dance.

1 Related Elon defeated James Madison with one position in the quarter-finals and defending champion Hofstra with 18 in the semi-finals. Elon was within 57-53 after a McIntosh 3 with 1:02 to play, but the Dragons were 6-for-6 from the foul line, making them 16-for-16 in the last minute of their last two games. Drexel is now 8-7 against Elon overall, but they didn’t play this season due to COVID issues. Drexel took a 32-27 lead at half-time, making 6 of 11 shots from a 3-point range to 1 of 8 for the Phoenix. Okros hit 3 from 4 from range and Zach Walton hit one from the left corner in the closing seconds for the Dragons. Neither team shot a free throw in the first half, but Drexel was 11 of 14 in the second when Elon was 2 of 3.

