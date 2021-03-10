Racism by the ECB: Group of MEPs tables motion condemning body for failing to address systemic problem | Cricket News





Eight MPs have spoken out that the England and Wales Cricket Board has failed to address systemic racism in the game since 1997 since the Racial Equality in Cricket report; The ECB declines to comment on the motion tabled in the House of Commons By Lyall Thomas



A group of MPs claim that the ECB has “failed to tackle the institutional racism that is present at all levels of the game of cricket”. Eight MPs, including former Labor leader and now independent Jeremy Corbyn, have filed a motion in the House of Commons expressing their “ grave concern about the under-representation of African, Caribbean and Asian coaches, referees and match officials at all levels of Cricket in England and Wales “. The motion “recalls the Cricket Board of England and Wales (ECB) 1997 report Racial Equality in Cricket, which pledged to address racism in cricket” and “voices alarm at the subsequent failure to address institutional racism. that is present at all. levels of the game “. The group has also condemned the ECB’s failure to appoint African, Caribbean and Asian referees and match officials to their panels, saying they “ regret the bullying, racist harassment and victimization facing African, Caribbean and Asian players, referees and coaches. to have. first-class cricket ”. 5:56 Former referee John Holder explains to Sky Sports News why he is taking legal action against the ECB for unfair dismissal based on racial discrimination Former referee John Holder explains to Sky Sports News why he is taking legal action against the ECB for unfair dismissal based on racial discrimination The ECB declined to comment on the motion when it was contacted by Sky Sports News, and they find themselves in the midst of a legal battle with former referees Ismail Dawood and John Holder, who suing them for alleged racial discrimination After being accused of “ systemic racism ” last year, the ECB said it had made an assessment of how it could be more inclusive, and the motion called on the governing body to “ support and fully fund African, Caribbean and Asian cricket associations. ” to remedy the historical injustice of racial discrimination that precludes cricketers, referees, coaches, managers and ethnic minority teams from achieving their true potential and position in the game ”. They also urged the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to make anti-racism and equality and diversity goals within cricket a ministerial priority, and to report annually on progress made. The motion’s sponsors were independent MP Claudia Webb, Labour’s Diane Abbott, Aspana Begum, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, Kim Johnson and Bell Ribeiro-Addy. It was also signed by Ian Lavery from Corbyn and Labor.







