Sports
Hockey: Ohio drops seventh in a row in loss to Robert Morris
As most Bobcats-games were played on Friday and Saturday, it was unexpected when they suddenly scheduled a game on Tuesday-afternoon. When Ohio conquered the ice, not only did time feel, but the Bobcats played.
Ohio lost 6-2 to Robert Morris on Tuesday, meaning that its seventh game in a row was canceled.
The Bobcats (1-12) scored a few minutes in the first period to initially take the lead, but from then on, the game was incredibly sloppy.
Scoring just two goals on 36 shots on the net, the Bobcats conceded six goals from just 17 shots on the net by the Colonials (3-0). Assistant coach Lionel Mauron said that, along with slowing down as the game progressed, his team received stupid penalties and that was costly.
The first few minutes were pretty good, and then we started playing like the other team was, and we slowed, and we learned bad habits, Mauron said.
Goalkeeper Max Karlenzig was withdrawn halfway through the third period and replaced by Matt Server after conceding all six goals.
While the Bobcats struggled defensively, Mauron emphasized their struggles with special teams, adding that they needed to be more disciplined.
I think it was a lot of special teams tonight. Many goals we gave up were 5-on-4, 5-on-3. We have to stay out of the box. We need to be more disciplined, Mauron said. And that means moving our legs more, playing smarter, instead of just taking penalties because we want to take short cuts.
Mauron said that even if the weird timing of the suddenly added game threw the players off the map, they still had to be ready to show up.
We said it from day one: we would try to play as many games as possible. We want these guys to play games and not practice all the time, Mauron said. And we had to be ready to show up. There should be no excuses for it, and we should do better.
Ohio will now have less time than usual to prepare for the next game. The Bobcats will take on Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday, a team they haven’t seen for over a month, but which is now 12-0 this season.
I think the big lesson is that there are no easy games in college hockey, Mauron said. We were allowed to show up every night no matter who was playing. At the moment we have a fast turnaround time. We played against a really good team on Friday, and we had to find a way to generate some positive energy and get back in there and get to work.
