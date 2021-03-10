Gonzaga wins WCC Championship behind Jalen Suggs’ magical second half

Gonzaga wins the WCC Championship behind Jalen Suggs’ magical second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s not how you start; it’s how you end.

After trailing 53-41 at half-time and BYU shooting 67.6% of the field and 69.2% of the 3-point range in the first half, the Gonzaga Bulldogs reminded the country why they were the number 1- team of the country.

Enter Jalen Suggs, please bow.

Suggs closed the show in the second half to propel the Zags to a 88-78 victory over BYU in the WCC Championship Game. The versatile freshman squad finished with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while Gonzaga remained perfect for a record of 26-0.

This is the 16th team in school history to enter the NCAA tournament undefeated.

“It’s really an achievement instead of these atmospheres that have been so stale and barren,” said coach Mark Few after the game. “And led itself to defense efforts like we had in the first half, frankly, so I give this group a lot of credit.”

What happened

It was a magical comeback for the No. 1 team that was down by 12 halfway through. BYU came out of the locker room and shot 1-of-5 to start the half and Gonzaga narrowed the lead to 4 with 11:18 remaining.

After falling behind 68-59, Mark Few’s side moved to the under-8 media timeout on a 7-0 point, taking the first lead in the game in six minutes when Joel Ayayi scored in the fast- break to set up the Zags. 69-68.

Suggs made a shot to the bench to give Gonzaga another 75-73 lead, then drilled consecutive threes down the trajectory, but his defense to make BYU guard Alex Barcello uncomfortable was absolutely stubborn.

“I think we’ve all done a great job of staying focused and like I said, mostly game for game,” Suggs said. “But at some point you have to recognize how special something is and how special a ride we’re on now.”

It’s just the Gonzaga way

The men’s team isn’t the only ones to overcome setbacks in this unprecedented year. The Gonzaga women’s team also beat BYU on Tuesday with a winning buzzer beater to win the WCC championship title.

The Bulldogs miraculously won 43-42 after as many as eight players from the Gonzaga women’s team suffered a stomach flu early Tuesday morning. Jill Townsend, who hit the last jumper of an incoming game with six tenths of a second left, admitted she had also contracted food poisoning.

“Vegas hadn’t been nice to us,” Townsend said after breaking her leg in the semifinals two years ago.

And then last night. We think, “Can anything else happen to us?” “

The Gonzaga women’s team has now won its ninth WCC tournament title and knocked down its ticket to the NCAA tournament for a 12th journey in program history. Head coach Lisa Fortier was proud of the way her team overcame a number of obstacles to improve on the No. 2 placed BYU in the last bucket.

“I’m just really happy for our team,” said Fortier. “I’m just really proud of how strong our team was today. We had a long, long day. … just really happy for our team, and how resilient, tough and gritty, and everything that says,” I’m a Saw, and I’m going to show you what that means if you don’t know. ‘ ”

What’s next

The Zags are dancing again in March!

The women’s team (23-3) will discover their qualification for the 2021 NCAA tournament on selection Monday on March 15 at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN. They are currently ranked number 15 in the country and have earned the league’s automatic bid.

The No. 1 ranked men’s team will compete in the NCAA tournament unbeaten at 26-0 and will find out who their opponent will be during selection day on March 14 at 3:00 p.m. PT.

I think the best thing about it is that we are all excited about it and we are happy to be able to continue it, but we are all ready to get back to work, ”Suggs said.