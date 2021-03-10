River Hawks welcomes Vermont to the opening round of Hockey East

March 10, Vermont (3 p.m. – NESN)

LOWELL, Mass. –

The UMass Lowell hockey team prepares for its 33rd Hockey East Tournament appearance as the No. 7 seed River Hawks take on the No. 11 seed Catamounts in a first-round matchup at the Tsongas Center on March 10.

TOURNAMENT TIME

This is UMass Lowell’s 33rd appearance in 37 years in the Hockey East Tournament. They have won the Lamoriello Trophy three times in the past seven years (2013, ’14, ’17). The River Hawks are 46-50-3 in tournament play. UMass Lowell has played in the tournament championship game seven times, including five in a row between 2013 and 2017. The River Hawks were the third seed a year ago, but the tournament games were never played as the country was hit by the COVID-19. pandemic.

THE RIVER HAWKS SCOUTEN

UMass Lowell is in the game this afternoon with a 7-8-1 record after battling Boston University for a 3-3 tie in the regular season finale. BU won the shootout with extra points, 3-2. The River Hawks are 3-1-1 in their last five, including a two-game sweep against Vermont. The team is 3-5-1 at the Tsongas Center and 4-3-0 on the road. The club earned the seventh seed based on the Hockey East Power Index. UMass Lowell is sixth on the attack with an average of 2.88 goals per game. Sophomore Andre Lee and junior Reid Stefanson lead the team in scoring with 12 points. Lee and junior defender Chase Blackmun at the top of the target score with six. Stefanson and sophomore attacker Carl Berglund have a team leading eight assists. Fourteen players have scored goals, seven have at least four each. On the backside, Chase Blackmun leads the group with six goals and nine points. Freshmen Henry Welsch and transfer junior Owen hearty have shared goalkeeper responsibilities. Welsch has had four wins and has a GAA of 2.77 and a mark-up of 0.895. Savory has started three times in a row, 11 days ago he won his second and third victory in Burlington and won a draw against BU. He has a 3.40 GAA and a .842 markup percentage.

SCOUT THE CATAMOUNTS

Vermont is 1-9-2 in a season of starts and stops. Their scheduled games against Merrimack last weekend were canceled due to COVID protocols. They last played on the weekend of February 26 and 27, when they lost a few games to UMass Lowell, 3-1 and 3-2. They ended the regular season with five consecutive losses. The club is 0-3-1 on the road and 1-6-1 at home. Vermont ranks 11th in the Hockey East Power Index, but became 10th seed when Merrimack had to end the season due to COVID protocols. Vermont averages only 1.42 goals per game, while 3.08 is allowed. Eleven different players have scored goals, but only two have more than one marker. Senior defender Christian Evers and forward Tristan Mullin lead the team with four goals. Evers and freshman Ray Vitolins lead the scoring ledger with six points. Senior Tyler Harmon has started ten of the team’s 12 games. He has a 3.37 GAA and a .905 markup percentage. Freshman Gabe Carriere faced UMass Lowell in five of six bouts over the previous weekend and has strong numbers; 1.86 / .945.

ALL-TIME SERIES vs. VERMONT

This is the 60th meeting between the two schools in a series dating back to 1972. UMass Lowell leads the series of all time, 34-17-8. UMass Lowell swept the series a year ago and is 15-1-2 in the last eighteen games. Since Vermont joined Hockey East for the 2005-06 season, UMass Lowell has a 29-11-8 lead in the game. Twenty-seven of the 48 games were decided by one goal or less. The River Hawks have won between the two five of the six Hockey East tournament rallies and knocked out Vermont three times from the postseason.

WHEN WE’RE LAST

UMass Lowell swept Vermont in a weekend series of Feb. 26-27, 3-1 and 3-2, at the Gutterson Fieldhouse. In the series opener, the River Hawks got goals from Zach Kaiser Jordan Schulting and Matt Brown before Tristan Mullin’s goal for the third period got the Catamounts on the board in the third period. Owen hearty earned the win by making ten spares when UMass Lowell outwitted their hosts, 33-11. The second night, Vermont came first on the board after a goal from Andrew Lucas in the first period. Chase Blackmun equalized the score on a second period power play goal. Reid Stefanson gave the visitors the lead and Matt Brown added an empty net goal before Mullin took his second goal of the weekend in the closing seconds of the game.

USA. THE CATAMOUNTS AT TOURNAMENT TIME

UMass Lowell and Vermont have only met three times in the Hockey East Tournament, twice in the quarter-finals and once in the semi-finals. The River Hawks swept Vermont in two at the Gutterson Fieldhouse in 2009. The first of those games went into overtime after UMass Lowell came from two goals behind in the third period to equalize an extra goal from Nick Schaus in the last minute. Maury Edwards provided the winner with two seconds left in the first overtime, 4-3. The River Hawks won the second evening, 4-2. The teams met again in 2014, at Lowell, with the host winning two-for-three. Each of the games was decided by a single goal. The only semi-final meeting took place in 2015 at the TD Garden. UMass Lowell won that 4-1. It should be noted that the two teams faced each other in the Division II ECAC tournament in 1972. Vermont defeated ULowell 7-0 in that game. It was the very first play-off for the Chiefs, and goalkeeper Mike Geragosian made a school record of 62 saves.

IN THE POSTAL SEASON

UMass Lowell has won three Hockey East Tournament Championships, only three teams (BC, BU and Maine) have won more. The River Hawks have made it to the semifinals 18 times and again only the same three teams have come that much more often.

THE EMPLOYER IN THE POSTAL SEASON

UMass Lowell Head Coach Norm Bazin holds a record of 20-11-0 in the Hockey East Post-Season. The 20 wins are the second among the active Hockey East Head Coaches. Only Jerry York of Boston College won more games after the season, 63. York is 18-11-0 during the nearly ten years that both have been at Hockey East.

EVERYTHING ON THE LINE

The 2021 Hockey East Playoffs are a single elimination. UMass Lowell is 21-25 in games, in various situations, where a loss ends the season. The team is 0-1 if it is one game behind in the opening round. They are 1-2 in quarter-finals of one game, 5-4 if they are one game behind in the quarter-finals and 6-4 in quarter-finals with threes. In the semifinals of one game they are 7-10 and 3-4 in the Championship Games of one game.

HOME FOR THE PLAYOFFS

UMass Lowell has enjoyed a home edge on the ice in the Hockey East Post season. This marks the 16th time that the River Hawks have hosted a Hockey East Tournament series; they have won 11 of the first 14 and five of the last eight. The 2020 tournament never took place. Their only home game playoff-series defeat came in 2012, when they were defeated by Providence two-to-one, 2018 when they dropped two extra games for Merrimack and two years ago when Boston University dropped the series two-to-one -one brought. Six of the previous 14 series have reached the maximum three games. Their last home game playoff-series win was 2017, when they defeated New Hampshire two games to one.

AT HOME FOR THE PLAYOFFS Part II