Trent Williams on possible return to 49ers: “You guys are barking in the right tree.”

Cornerback Richard Sherman has expressed a desire to stay with the San Francisco 49ers, which he knows is unlikely to be fulfilled. When it comes to teammate Trent Williams, Sherman thinks that will be a different outcome.

Sherman was joined by Williams on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast and they discussed possible destinations for each other with a free agency just a week away. Sherman and colleague George Chahrouri both indicated that Williams will stay with the 49ers.

I have San FranciscoI let him stay in San Francisco for the believers, ”Sherman said. “I think he will stay in San Francisco. I think he makes you guys happy for another 5-6 years and gets his gold jacket and then decides if he wants it in Washington or San Francisco. “

Williams did not disagree with their assessment.

“That’s not a bad opinion, guys,” Williams replied. “That’s not a bad opinion. You all bark in the right tree.”

Williams was traded from Washington to the 49ers last year after stagnating for a season due to health issues and a dispute with the organization over his treatment.

Both Williams and Sherman will be unlimited free agents.

When it comes to Sherman, Williams named several AFC teams in the hope that he wouldn’t have to play against him.

“As long as he doesn’t make it back to Seattle, I can handle anything. I absolutely don’t want to see him twice a year when I’m in San Francisco, ”said Williams.