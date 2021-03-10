The life and career of Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s cricket prodigy | Cricket News

The life and career of Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan has seen the theatrical treatment: one day the curtains opened and there he was.

Among a cast of romantic, colorful country fairytale cricketers was the child prodigy, the only player ready for the biggest stage.

Online profiles with Rashid’s One-Day International (ODI) debut at the age of 17, the 25 teams he has represented in various formats, his admiration for Pakistan’s bat, athleticism in the field and the title of ICC T20 Player of the decade, although he only played in half of it.

But what about the other parts of the man known as Rashid Arman, the sixth of 11 brothers? The dreamer who thought he was going to be the family’s first doctor? The computer science student with a beautiful handwriting? The part-time English teacher? The boy who was called Peshawari in Afghan local cricket and muhajir (refugee) during his college years in Peshawar, Pakistan?

There are bits that have been part of his life from Bati Kot to Peshawar and back to the Afghans of Jalalabad and Kabul, before his ODI debut in October 2015 in Bulawayo on his way to becoming Rashid Khan, the superstar.

In the life of every cricket player, there are family, coaches and teammates who see their rise with a mix of emotions: love, pride, delight and jealousy.

We start with a story by Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistani captain who coached in Afghanistan from October 2015 to April 2016.

Looking at a list of his squad for a tour of Sharjah in 2016, Haq noted that Rashids was omitting.

While Rashids’ performance in Bulawayo had not been earth-shattering, he had impressed from the roster of leg spinners Haq had first called and tried.

So much so that Haq ended the arguments with selectors by saying, Only after Rashid is on the team can you talk to me about other things.

Six years later, Rashids’ name is at the top of every Afghanistan team magazine.

Today, Rashid is in Abu Dhabi for the Test Series against Zimbabwe.

The touring company includes senior team manager Nazeem Jar Abdulrahimzai, who, in his many previous roles in cricket in Afghanistan, remembers 2012 as the year he first met Rashid.

During a Twenty20 provincial game in Kabul, playing for a club called Kochian, Abdulrahimzai watched an unknown teenager, small in size, beat like a dervish.

He was opening, he scored 93. When he bowed, no one could read him. It hit the legs, bow. It hit the pads, LBW. It’s as if they couldn’t see, Abdulrahimzai said. I had never seen a boy like this before.

Rashid was noticed, marked for attention and encouragement.

Abdulrahimzai began emailing regional teams asking them to try Rashid and pushing those who were hesitant.

Listen, I’m the house manager, you take him, give him training and a trial. If you’re happy with him, fine. If you’re not, he can come back.

Khan won the ICC T20 Player of the Decade title, even though he only played half of it [John Sibley/Reuters]

In 2013, Afghanistan founded the Shpageeza Cricket League, which would become the national T20 competition, one of many steps Rashid would take on his meandering odyssey.

That year, Islamia College Coach Ali Hoti at Peshawars Arbab Niaz Stadium was approached by a teenager who introduced himself as Rashid Arman and said he wanted to participate in the college and its famous cricket program.

Islamia College alumni have represented Pakistan in a variety of sports. Among the famous cricketers are Haseeb Ehsan, Yasir Hamid, Wajahatullah Wasti and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

When Hoti and team captain Sajjad Hashmi saw the youths see clean-hitting with the bat and his unorthodoxy with the ball, they knew they had spotted a winner.

But in the tests for admission of sports quotas of the university, the young man was missing. He had to run to Afghanistan to play in a tournament.

This back and forth was due to the nomadic youth of Rashids, often as part of a business family along with 10 brothers.

Cricket, the constant

During a period of uncertainty and war, as the family moved between border towns, cricket remained the only constant.

Rashid’s skills were homemade, on the concrete strip in the residential complex meant for parking cars, in taped tennis ball games with his brothers, especially brother number two, a football fan.

Once, so enraged that he was attacked by Rashid, his brother wrapped extra masking tape around the tennis ball so that Rashid could pass him again.

The brothers were competitive but protective. Abdulrahimzai recalls one of Rashid’s brothers Jalil, sitting next to him in an early under-19 game and asking, What will become of this boy? From Rashid?

If he had asked Rashid, he would have shown him the road map.

At Islamia, Hoti said that as of 2013, Rashid enrolled for a degree in computer science and the formalized structure of cricket training and competition.

Team captain Hashmi befriended the quiet newcomer and saw what Abdulrahimzai had seen: presence and confidence.

Hashmi, a former opener wicket-keeper who played domestic cricket in Pakistan, said Rashid immersed in cricket, barely spoke and never complained.

As the captain of the university, players come to argue their case: why did you throw me so late, why can’t I hit in this position. With Rashid, nothing, Hashmi said.

One time, Rashid was impeached due to a dispute in the team, and Hashmi went to his house to make peace.

The next time I went to the ground, he was there. With his cones, his training and shuttle runs, Hashmi said.

Others might have sulked, but he knew what to do and wouldn’t stop. Rashid wasted no time, he was passionate and focused. It was like inside, his real talents were hidden, waiting for their time.

Hitting Rashids, especially his clean hit, added to his prowess as a world-class cricketer[Andrew Boyers/Reuters]

Within three years, the world would see those talents.

We must turn to Abdulrahimzais Urdu to understand what Rashids reflected on the field: Haawi rehna (domination) and what Abdulrahimzai never saw in him: Bebasi (helplessness).

In collegiate and inter-university cricket, Hashmi said that Rashid deserved the reputation of being the spinner all batsmen thought they saw best.

Hoti is now director of sports at what is now Islamia University and remembers Rashid’s zabardast [amazing] handwriting and the pressure of home to study.

Rashid was a good student, a thinker. He tried to speak in English, practiced it every day along with his Pashto and Urdu.

Rashid once said in an interview that he had taught English for about six months before cricket took over as he prepared for a life outside of college and the cities he called home.

The variations

Rashid’s first cricket schools The restrictive and demanding surface of the concrete corridors in his family’s many homes gave him the quick arm action to get an extra zip on the taped tennis ball.

Turning the balls away from his fingers, who said wrist spinners should only use their wrists? he sent it buzzing through the air and chased the batsmen on concrete, mats, sod, whatever.

Where conventional spinners use variations in pace, run and flight to judge what works best, Khan’s speed of over 90 km / h (56 mph) is his fundamental staple.

He said he has five grips to choose from during a game and three googlies.

Shahid Afridi was my role model when I was growing up in Afghanistan. (Rashid Khan)

Inspiration from many.@Simonblackcross Thank you Lala.#Boom Boom pic.twitter.com/31Y1pyvuwA Zain Zahid (@ZainZid_____ 10) March 9, 2021

Range is not the problem for most hitters. Rather, it is the equality of what everything looks like that leads to confusion about what is to come.

As Haq described it, the batsmen have no reaction time to react to a ball that not only spins, but also spins at speed.

It wasn’t just those skills that marked Rashid in Haq’s eyes.

During his debut tour in Zimbabwe, Rashid sat out the first ODI. For the second, Haq told him to throw him in the nets.

When I’m gone, you’re in, he said.

Rashid failed to fire his coach, but remembers hitting him once.

Even if I had gone to see him it would have been fine, that’s the quality of the bowler he is. I would have played him, but I wanted to see how he would react, Haq said.

What had happened before their exchange, Rashid had revealed more.

When I challenged Rashid the 17 year old looked me in the eye and said haanji, theek hai, aayein just main [sure, thats fine. Come to the nets], Haq said, grinning.

The Rashids game would go on forever.