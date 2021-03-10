FCIAC proposes the return of football in the spring to prepare players for the fall season after COVID

Because Connecticuts Dept. of Health decided the risk was too great during the COVID-19 pandemic, soccer has not been played in most public high schools since November 2019, more than 15 months ago.

With cases falling everywhere, vaccinations soaring, and government Ned Lamont’s decision to have all sports play statewide from March 19 as part of its reopening plan, the reality that football is likely to return this fall is coming more into focus. .

But by the time the high school programs are expected to return to the fields in August, it will have been over 21 months, almost two years since players have received any meaningful instruction to prepare them for the fast-paced action of varsity play .

And that’s only for the few kids who have actually seen varsity action. Second-year students in 2019 are seniors. Freshmen will be juniors. Incoming freshmen and sophomores? They will have received exactly zero varsity instruction, except for conditioning exercises during last year’s limited 7-on-7 season. Certainly not blocking and tackling.

Coaches want to get back to blocking and tackling the basics of 11v11 football as soon as possible.

The Fairfield County Athletic Conference (FCIAC) submitted a proposal last week asking the CIAC to reduce a 10-day spring football option for late May and early June. It reflects a similar one suggested by Ansonias Tom Brockett and the Naugatuck Valley League.

The Supervisory Board of the CIACs is expected to examine and vote on the spring football proposal during a Wednesday meeting. This comes nearly two months after the board canceled plans for an alternate football season in the spring.

When they canceled the spring season for football and I understand they could barely get winter sports, we got together as a league and thought we should spend time with our kids, said Trumbull coach Marce Petroccio. Children have lost an entire year of development. So we asked for the opportunity to coach our children for 10 days.

So we just think that’s of the utmost importance to us.

For decades, Connecticut was one of the few states to allow spring football. However, over the past 10 years, the CIAC has gradually allowed the programs to either participate in the spring or opt for an additional training week in August.

With more and more programs opting for the extra time in August, some so that it wouldn’t disrupt the end of the spring season, the CIAC voted to eliminate spring practices from 2021.

According to the proposal, spring football in 2021 would look the same as in previous years. Beginning anytime after Memorial Day, programs were given 10 days of instruction, slowly introducing brake pads, helmets, blocking, and tackling. Full contact would be limited to 120 minutes during that time.

We made a proposal together, we thought it was logical and logical and it follows what we were doing now, said Norwalk athletic director Doug Marchetti, a former soccer coach himself who brought the proposal to CIAC on behalf of his league. We don’t want it to disturb spring, every school can look at it in its own way. We also wanted to extend it into the summer. Wed be done before the CIAC calendar year.

The football proposal is one of many proposals that the Supervisory Board will examine during the Wednesday meeting. It is also expected to hear proposals from all CIACs spring sports committees on how they will run the 2021 season under the new COVID-19 guidance from the Department of Health, released Friday.

The Board of Control has a lot of cooking on its plate, Marchetti said. (The football proposal) is on the agenda, as are all other sports getting ready for spring. Well, look where it’s going.

While acknowledging some of the issues that contributed to the collapse of the footballs in the spring, New Canaan coach Lou Marinelli insisted that the spring workouts were not good for his upperclassmen, but rather for his underdeveloped underclass.

It’s an opportunity to teach kids basics that you really don’t spend time with during the season as you prepare for matches against Greenwich, Trumbull or Darien, the 40-year-old head coach said.

I want my kids to play spring sports, he said. Plus, I already know what my two-time all-state receiver who plays lacrosse can do in football. I mean, (former quarterback) Drew Pyne spent our resources coaching our younger kids. This is for the younger kids, some who may not even know how to put on pads.

In a possible football season after COVID 2021, it will be especially critical for football players who are expected to take the field in varsity matches after a nearly two-year hiatus.

If you think about it, you’ve got freshmen this year who haven’t even put on pads in 90 percent of (state) programs, Petroccio said. Now you may have to count on that kid to play varsity in a very competitive situation. If you don’t have the ability to prepare them physically and mentally for a season, I think you can look at the situation where the going gets tough.

Marchetti said it would be beneficial for any football program in the state to re-acclimate to spring after being away for nearly two years.

I think our coaches believe they need instruction time for their kids, Marchetti said. We want to pave the way for that, without the extra pressure of preparing for the August season around the corner.

Even if we were to start over after 16 months, there is still a lot to catch up.

Marchetti added that it would help in other areas. For example, Pat Miller, who hired Marchetti as Norwalks head coach in January 2020, has yet to coach his team, aside from last fall’s stripped-down CIACs, 7-to-7 scrimmages.

Marchetti also said it would benefit underprivileged schools, whose team parents do not have the resources to send their children to summer training camps.

Let’s face it, for the traditional football schools, there is a large group of kids who can go to camp all summer long as long as they have the financial means, Marchetti said. In most other parts of the state, that’s not an option. Sending children to camp is not something they can do.

So, what better way to get used to the game of football again than to spend two weeks with their high school coaches in an educational setting. We just want our coaches to get their hands on the kids and re-acclimate themselves.