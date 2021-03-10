Fantasy Tennis Picks: Top DraftKings DFS Targets, March 10 values

Well well well. It’s the day everyone in the tennis world has been waiting for. Roger Federer is back on a tennis court. His return to Doha happens to strike during a busy tennis week, so busy we have some big games available at DraftKings. With so many options out there, let’s take a look at the ones to consider for your fantasy tennis rosters DraftKings

Highly priced options

Jannik Sinner ($ 10,500)

So I don’t like a lot of expensive options on this slate at all, and I love to attack the cheaper options, especially in GPPs. Sinner is one of two guys I think is worth paying for as he is one of the few that I really can’t see losing. Sinner hardly has any major losses these days, and the times he’s been pushed lately has encountered either elite talent or big servers. He was pushed to the edge by Gregoire Barrere in his last match, who has a massive serve, losing last week to Aljaz Bedene in Montpellier, who is (surprisingly) one of the best servers on tour. If there’s one thing Hugo Gaston ($ 4,500) certainly can’t do, it dominates on serving. He lacks strength and plays a game of finesse, which Sinner should take full advantage of. He has the variety to keep up with Gaston’s tricky shots and has the power to take him off the track. Sinner should clean this up easily.

Laszlo Djere ($ 9,400)

I have to hold my nose as I type the prize next to this name, but Djere is in a really great place this season. His opponent Pedro Sousa ($ 5,900) only took his second win of the year in his last game, coming up against Leo Mayer. The power of Djeres will really have a big impact on these fast Santiago clay courts, which are located at a great height. We’ve seen several great servers this week, like Nicolas Jarry, looking untouchable on these jobs. Djere’s clay-court prowess combined with favorable conditions should make him a safe bet to win in straight sets on Wednesday.

Appreciate FLEX options

Roger Federer ($ 8700)

This is where it gets fun. This could be chalky in GPPs, but I love catching Federer here at a hefty discount because he’s off the knee injury. His life 4-0 against Dan Evans ($ 6,600), who is a rock solid all-round tennis player but wasn’t overly impressive in his first round match against Jeremy Chardy. There is not much to experience with Federer, but it is important to note that this is only a short flight from his home in Dubai, conditions will be warm and the court will be quick. This is a perfect setting for Federers to return, and you can be sure he wouldn’t come back unless he was 100% confident he could win matches from the jump. I like to bring him here.

Holger Rune ($ 5,100)

This is a man you absolutely are to have to get into your lineup. Rune is the world’s No. 1 junior, and he was finally able to win his first main game on Tuesday in a pretty convincing way. He has relentless foundations and the skills to build points to dominate on clay. I actually think he has a chance here to beat Benoit Paire ($ 9,800) in straight sets. Paire is one of my favorite players to watch, but it’s because he’s entertaining, not because he’s solid. Rune should be able to get under the skin of Paires with his ruthlessness and speed, take away his beloved dropshot and make him run a lot, which is something he also hates. Couples form has yet to climb back to where it was in 2019 when he moved up the ladder and earned the kind of respect he got with that award. I don’t see any reason why Rune should be so cheap.

Others to consider: Frances Tiafoe ($ 8,500), Vasek Pospisil ($ 6,300)

