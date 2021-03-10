Columbus hockey teams claim state titles

Columbus Youth Hockey is celebrating a pair of state championships, achieved by one of the smallest communities in the state for field teams.

The Columbus Icemen won the Indiana State High School Hockey Association championship and the Columbus Flames 14U team won the Indiana Youth Hockey State Championship 14U Hoosier Division last weekend.

In addition, the Flames 10U-B team finished second in the Hoosier Division in the Indiana Youth Hockey State Championship tournament.

It’s a great experience, and it’s a very special moment, said Isaac Coy, Icemen’s head coach and coaching director for all coaches in Columbus Youth Hockey. With the facility we have in Columbus and the community that supports us and a great board and a great youth hockey program, it all comes together. It is amazing that so many hockey players come from this community.

The Icemen defeated Central Indiana Knights 4-2 on Saturday to take the title. Andrew Clark, John Ferguson, Joe Neal and Brayson Bennett scored goals for Columbus. Evan Federle had two assists and Ferguson added one assist. Jake McMullen made 21 saves on 23 shots.

The state championship was the sixth for the Icemen. They had previously won a Class A state title in 1994, a 3A championship in 2008 and 2A titles in 1997, 2002 and 2018.

To have two state championships in the past four years doesn’t happen often, Coy said. We were very proud. It is truly a blessing to have the opportunity that we have had over the years.

The Flames 14U team defeated Fort Wayne Force 4-1 on Friday-morning and made a 0-0 draw with Indy Junior Fuel in the pool game on Friday-evening. That took them to Sunday’s semifinals, where they were No. 3 seed and beat No. 2 seed Indy Junior Fuel 3-0.

The title game featured the Flames and No. 4-seed Fort Wayne PSM Force draws 1-1 after rules, with Jack Warble scoring the Flames goal. After neither team scored in 4-on-4 overtime, Wyatt Warner and Warble scored in a shootout, and goalkeeper Zach Goggins stopped both Fort Wayne attempts to give the Flames the victory.

I think we played them out significantly, but we certainly came up with some big ones when it counted, said assistant coach Geoff Hannen. After going about .500 and having some ups and downs it was nice to see the kids get together and have a good time. That was pretty cool.

Head coach Steve Nelson said he was not expecting a state title after a rough start to the season.

It really was a surprise, especially since it’s been such a crazy up-and-down year that has affected the focus and discipline of the kids, Nelson said. We had a terrible start to the year so I was a little nervous going in. But I tried to temper that with the fact that two years ago the core of this team were 12U champions.

The Flames 10U-B team fought back from a loss in the opening round to advance to the championship game of their tournament. The Flames took an early 2-0 lead, but the Carmel All-Stars rallied for a 3-2 victory.

Bentley Hampton and Cooper Ross each scored three goals and one assist over the weekend to lead the Flames. Nolan Sparkman scored three goals; Henry Jamerson, Eli Dykstra and Garrett Uy all had one goal, Logan Barringer added three assists and Luke Getchell added one assist.

Columbus Youth Hockey has been such a great feeder to high school hockey in Columbus, and in recent years it has become so much more talented and competitive in the state, Coy said. It just shows you that you were a real competitor in hockey in Indiana.