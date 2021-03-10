Men’s basketball against Cal to open the Pac-12 tournament

This is a transcript of a small portion of this week’s episode of The Stanford Daily Mens Basketball Podcast. You can listen to the entire episode hereThis transcript has been edited slightly for clarity.

Teddy Solomon (TS): With the past week, and really the regular season behind us, it’s time to talk about the Pac-12 tournament. We would be talking about all the teams in the tournament, but would start with Stanford and focus on Stanford’s path to the NCAA tournament.

I want to start by sketching a little bit of what that path looks like and what the seeds look like. So, first of all, let’s remember that Arizona is not allowed to play in the Pac-12 tournament. The seeds are one through 11, and that has put Stanford as the sixth seed, and the opening round will be against seed 11, that’s Cal, a little rivalry game there. The winner of that match, if Stanford wins, will face Colorado in the three-on-six game.

Then if Stanford were to beat Colorado, it would move on to the six-against-seven game that is USC’s winner against Utah and Washington’s winner, so probably against USC. And then they go to the championship game at that point, where they would probably take on Oregon or UCLA, but they could very well take on any of the lower seeds in the Pac-12; we know the bottom of the conference likes to eat the top.

So that’s Stanford’s outlook, and this is what his path looks like now, but we were going to start talking about Stanford versus Cal, and I’m going to go to you first, Ells. What do you have to say about that matchup?

She Boone: This matchup at first glance may seem like a somewhat easy win for Stanford, but that’s anything but that. As we all know, Cal defeated Stanford in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament last year, ending hopes for the team tournament, although the tournament fell through in the end, and we don’t know if the team would make a tournament bid. have got. But we really hope history doesn’t repeat itself here. Cal is headed by [guard] Matt Bradley, who is probably one of the best scorers at the conference, and they also have Grant Anticevich, who didn’t really play well against Stanford this year, but you never know what will happen when the teams play for the third time. I really think Stanford can get through Cal, and in that second game against Colorado, I just think Colorado is the worst possible match at this conference for Stanford.

TS: And Jibriel, anything else to add to that Cal match?

Jibriel Taha: Yes, it is a retake as Ells said; we all remember that nightmarish game true [forward] Oscar da Silva and [guard] Tyrell Terry went a combined 3-17 and, as Ells said, most of the people had them out of the tournament after that game. But there really are so many question marks at the end of the Cardinals to really get a good idea of ​​what this game will look like. Is Oscar coming back? To be [guards] Daejon [Davis] and Bryce [Wills] are you going to be able to play? I mean that makes it a game yes, they beat Cal without it, I think they missed three starters on both games, and they comfortably won both games. The score in the second is a bit deceiving; a lot of things happened there about the time of garbage. But they hit them; they looked very, very comfortable against Cal this year, so if they’re at full strength with a week of rest I’d be really surprised if they drop this game.

But then again, there are just so many question marks as to whether they will be at full strength, whether people who are available will actually come into play, who will be in the starting line-up. There are so many questions here that you really don’t know what’s going to happen, but you have to lean towards Stanford here.

TS: Absolutely. It really looks like Stanford came up with Cal this season, but you just don’t know because of the way they played against USC. This cardinal team does not [just] beat everyone in the Pac-12, so they have to make sure that they are at least close to full strength and that they are playing their best basketball and that there is a sense of attacking consistency.

This Cal team is a very cold team; therefore they ended up with the lowest seed in the conference. They’ve won one of their past 12 games, which came that bizarrely against Colorado in a 9-point victory from a team that just destroyed Stanford both times this season. So that’s very, very weird that Cal could beat Colorado, but they’ve been extremely cold ever since, including a 29-point loss against Washington State, then on the same road trip, losing to Washington and then coming back and swept through the schools in Oregon. So this Cal team isn’t playing its best basketball at all, and Stanford should win. The question is whether they will, and I think it is very much in the air.