Stars score early and often to dominate Blackhawks 6-1

DALLAS (AP) Joel Kiviranta scored 100 seconds and added an assist, rookie Jason Robertson had four assists for his first four-point game and the Dallas Stars dominated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Tuesday-evening.

Joe Pavelski scored his best 13th goal for the Stars. Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and defenders Jamie Oleksiak, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also scored. Anton Khudobin stopped 21 shots for Dallas, which has won two of three with a combined 11-1 after dropping four consecutive games.

Dallas is seventh in the Central Division with 21 points in 21 games. The Stars are chasing fourth in Chicago and currently hold the divisions’ final playoff spot with 31 points in 27 games. The teams will meet again on Thursday evening in Dallas.

Tonight we’ll be back in the playoff hunt, said Stars coach Rick Bowness. With where we compete for a playoff spot, you get about an hour to enjoy this.

Mattias Janmark has scored for the Blackhawks, who have each conceded six goals in their last two games. Malcolm Subban made 31 saves.

Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane played his 1,000th NHL game nine days after scoring his 400th career goal.

We didn’t answer the bell, Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said. We get another chance, so the story is not really different. They will get desperate. They are trying to pull us back. They can make that gap seem a little less insurmountable.

Kiviranta’s third goal this season came at 1:40 of the first period on a one-timer on the rush after a pass from Hintz.

Oleksiak also scored his third of the season, rebounding in the low end from a wrist shot by Jamie Benn at 15:10 from the first. Benn’s assist was his 700th career point.

Janmark whistled a one-timer from the right circle high on the short side for his ninth goal to pull Chicago to 2-1 at 1:43 of the second. But the Stars took control mid-period with a power play goal from Klingberg at 7:25 for his fourth, Pavelski breakout at 9:55 on an outlet pass from Robertson and Lindell’s wrist shot from close to the blue line at 11: 25 hours. for his third this season.

Hintz hit a puck near the crease mid-air to score his sixth at 6:46 of the third period.

ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR KANE

Kane became the seventh Blackhawks player to reach 1,000 matches and the youngest to do so (32 years, 110 days). The leader is Stan Mikita with 1.396, and teammate Duncan Keith is second with 1.164 and counting.

Looks like I just started in the league or played for the London Knights yesterday, Kane said after the morning skate.

Maybe he has a thousand left, Colliton said.

OH BABY!

Klingberg returned to the lineup after missing his first game of the season on Sunday night, which was played hours after his fiancé gave birth to the couple’s first child. He got Pavelski’s goal puck, and his post-game interview was interrupted when Benn handed him a miniature Stars jersey with PAPA on the back.

All the brothers were here, Klingberg said after regaining his composure. We’ve been through a lot and we take care of each other.

YOUTH IS SERVED

Robertson became the fourth rookie in franchise history with four assists in a game, the first since Jere Lehtinen in February 1996.

Bowness said he told the 21-year-old on Tuesday morning that he is the team’s most improved player.

When you play a lot more games, you start to feel more comfortable, Robertson said. And when I feel more comfortable, I can create more balanced plays.

AROUND THE ICE

Benn is ranked fourth in franchise history in points. Hintz, who has missed three of the previous six games with a lower body injury, has a goal and two assists in his last two games. Janmark, who played his previous four NHL seasons with Dallas, has two goals in three games this season vs. the Stars. Lucas Carlsson assisted Janmarks goal for his first point of the season, the second of his NHL career.

NEXT ONE

Thursday’s game will be the last of four between the teams this season in Dallas, before four will be played in Chicago.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports