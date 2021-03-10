Oregon Ducks Basketball features JT Tuimoloau, the nation’s No. 1 football prospect

Basketball in Oregon features JT Tuimoloau, the country’s No. 1 football prospect originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program has featured the best recruit in the country JT Tuimoloau.

Yes, you read that right.

Ducks assistant coach Tony Stubblefield the offer expanded.

Coach Stubblefield offered JT for basketball, said his father, Ponce Faletoi 247 SportsBrandon Huffman.

[Listen & Subscribe to Talkin’ Ducks, presented by Toyota]

The Washington Huskies made a bid for basketball in May for Tuimoloau. Prior to Tuesday, it was his only offer to play college basketball.

The best candidate in the nation for the 2021 recruitment cycle still has not made a decision due to the inability to visit the campuses of all five finalists, specifically the state of Ohio.

The other four schools in the last five of the Northwest’s indigenous people are USC, Washington, Alabama, and Oregon, all of which he attended.

He visited Eugene in 2019 for the Montana home game.

[RELATED]: JT Tuimoloau, the country’s # 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class, places Oregon Football in the last five

Tuimoloau has played both football and basketball for the past three years as Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA) and plans to play basketball in college in addition to football.

With a final decision possibly months away, Ohio State is widely believed to be the favorite to land it, with all six 247 Sports crystal ball predictions that the Buckeyes choose.

The Ohio State signed the country’s # 1 wide receiver, Emeka Egbuka, in 2021, who happens to have a close relationship with Tuimoloau.

“You know, you just have to sit hard on him,” Egbuka said 247 Sports in December. “I’ve been calling him, FaceTiming him, since I’ve been committed. And you know we’re good friends, so we joke about it, have a good time. But I absolutely want him to play for us, and know you, just help the Buckeyes grow. “

Story continues

After that, Alabama is close behind and Oregon is the third team to form a top three. USC and Washington are both seen as extreme longshots.

The six-foot defensive end wanted to visit each campus before making a decision, a position he has taken since the NCAA cut recruitment visits due to COVID-19. Now, almost a year after the pandemic, that has not changed and all five schools have reserved a place for Tuimoloau.

“So [we are] save a spot for a special talent, ” said Cristobal on the national signing day, a reference to Tuimoloau. “I think through everyone’s efforts we will see some incredible dividends paid.”

Oregon currently has a two-sports athlete on its current roster in four-star freshman Robby Ashford, who also currently plays baseball for college.

Brian Snow, a sports basketball analyst, saw Tuimoloau on the AAU circuit in Seattle and was quite impressed.

“What was absolutely bizarre when I looked at Tuimoloau was his feet. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a player who is six feet tall and has about 280 pounds better feet on a basketball court than he does,” said Snow. “Even opponents, who had no idea who he was, were amazed that Tuimoloau was able to switch ball screens to keep the guards in front of him and the first step he took in controlling the basketball.”

Could Tuimoloau try to win back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back Pac-12 championships in two academic years? That reality could become a dream if he chose Oregon.

[RELATED]Oregon Ducks become the first school to win back-to-back Pac-12 titles in soccer and basketball