New Defender commits to be the first Texan to play hockey at UND

But he got an introduction at a young age.

His youth hockey coach in Dallas took his team on a trip to Grand Forks to play a few games at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. They also toured the venue and watched a UND hockey game.

That coach was Barrett Wilson.

Wilson’s father, Rick, was the captain of UND in 1971-72 and won a national title as an assistant coach in 1980 before embarking on a 30-year NHL coaching career. Barrett’s brother, Landon, spent two years with UND before embarking on a 10-year NHL career. And Barrett volunteered to join the program for two years.





“They’ve won countless national championships, developed hundreds of NHL players, hundreds of professional hockey players … they’re considered the 33rd NHL team,” Johnson said. “I wanted to be a part of it and experience it.”

On his next trip back to Ralph Engelstad Arena it will be to play for UND.

Johnson, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound defender this week gave a verbal commitment to play college hockey for the Fighting Hawks. Johnson is expected to arrive in the fall of 2021 or 2022. Doing so will make him the first-ever UND player from Texas.

Johnson, who is in his freshman year with the Sioux Falls Stampede, will give UND a much-needed right-handed shot on defense. Four of the team’s current five commits on defense are left-handers.

“His strengths are his ability to break out pucks, not only moving pucks well, but also his skating and agility,” said Sioux Falls assistant coach Brett Skinner, who played as a college defender for two national championship teams in Denver. . “His poise and deception at the offensive blue line, and his ability to find open ice to get shots off is really high end. He’s a nice guy to coach because he not only wants to get better, but also has a lot of skill and ability to work with. “

UND is known for having offensively gifted players in its defensive core.

The defending unit has finished in the top five nationally in eight of the past 10 years. That trend is likely to continue once this year is over. Three of the six defenders of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference this season were UND players: Matt Kiersted (first team), Jacob Bernard-Docker (second team) and Jake Sanderson (rookie team).

Johnson should follow that trend of skilled defenders.

In his first year with the USHL, Johnson has 11 goals and 24 points in 36 games. He is third in the league in goals from defenders and sixth in points.

“He’s a modern defender,” said Skinner. “He can defend well when needed and compete, but he moves pucks and can offend in several ways: jumping in the game, creating something from scratch at the blue line, and finding soft areas for shots.”

Johnson, who will turn 18 later this month, initially committed to the state of Arizona shortly after his 15th birthday.

“I pulled out a few weeks ago and reopened (recruiting) to see what my options were,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he had spoken to a few schools, but when UND coach Brad Berry called, he was determined to come to Grand Forks.

“My game has grown over the past six months,” said Johnson. “I feel like I have a really good chance of maybe being called up this summer. I want to give myself the best chance of playing anywhere in the NHL or professional hockey. achieve my goals and dreams. “

Johnson said his game has grown a lot this season and he hopes that continues.

“I think at the start of the season I was still trying to find myself as a player – stay on the squad, get in the lineup every night,” he said. “When I started playing a little bit and got points I realized that I’m pretty good when I move my feet and do things I can. I think I’m still climbing and I’m excited to see where I am. m in the end. “

While Johnson will become UND’s first Texan, he is not the first to attempt to recruit UND from the state.

In 2012, UND tried to lure Arlington’s Seth Jones, now an NHL star at Columbus. Jones said at the time that if he goes to college, it goes to UND, but in the end he chose to play in the Western Hockey League. UND received a verbal commitment from Flower Mound’s Max Gerlach in 2015, but Gerlach withdrew from his commitment to play in the WHL.

