Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) is up 1.06% on March 9





Market overview

To follow Escalade Incorporated is an Escalade Inc that manufactures and distributes sporting goods for a varied range of activities. Last price

$ 21.98 Last transaction

Mar / 09 – 4:00 PM Change

$ 0.23 Change percentage

1.06% Open

$ 22.12 Previous Close

$ 21.75 High

$ 22.87 low

$ 21.72 52 weeks high

$ 23.80 52 weeks low

$ 4.70 Market capitalization

305,483,601 P / E ratio

2.20 Volume

33,897 Exchange

NSD ESCA – Market data and news

Trade Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) had a good day in the market for Tuesday March 9th as the stock rose 1.06% to close at $ 21.98. Approximately 33,897 shares traded hands on 596 trades for the day, compared to an average daily volume of N / A shares on a total float of 13.9 million. After opening the trading day at $ 22.12, Shares of Escalade Incorporated stayed between $ 22.87 and $ 21.72. With today’s earnings, Escalade Incorporated now has a market capitalization of $ 305.48 million. Shares of Escalade Incorporated traded within the $ 23.80 and $ 4.70 range for the past year, and it had a 50-day SMA of $ 100,000 and a 200-day SMA of $ 50,000. Escalade Inc manufactures and distributes sporting goods for a varied range of activities. These sports include archery, table tennis, basketball goals, trampoline, play systems, fitness, gaming tables such as hockey and football, billiards, darts and other outdoor games. These products are sold under the brand names Goalrilla, Goalsetter, Woodplay, Silverback, Nodor, Rage, Child Life, among others. The geographic segments in which the company operates are North America, Europe and others, with the majority of sales generated in the North America region. Escalade Incorporated is located in Evansville, IN and has approximately 704 employees. The CEO is Walter P. Glazer. For a full fundamental analysis of Escalade Incorporated, view the Equities.coms Stock Valuation Analysis report for ESCA. Do you still pay commissions on trading stocks? Equities.com now offers $ 7.99 / month unlimited trading and flat-rate options trading for $ 89.99 / month! Get started today at https://www.equities.com/trading-start Escalade Incorporated is also part of the Russell 2000. The Russell 2000 is one of the leading indices tracking small cap companies in the United States. It is operated by Russell Investments, a leader in index creation and maintenance, and consists of the smallest 2,000 stocks of the broader Russell 3000 index. Russell’s indices differ from traditional indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) or S&P 500, whose members are selected by the committee because they base their membership entirely on an objective, rules-based methodology. The 3,000 largest companies by market capitalization make up the Russell 3000 and the 2,000 smaller companies make up the Russell 2000. It’s a straightforward approach that provides a broad, unbiased view of the small-cap market as a whole. To learn more about Escalade Incorporated and to keep up with the company’s latest updates, visit the company’s profile page here: ESCAs Profile. Visit Equities.coms Newsdesk for more news on the financial markets and emerging growth companies. Don’t forget sign up for our daily email newsletter to make sure you don’t miss any of our best stories.

