Kanter leads Portland against Phoenix on a 22-21 double-double





Phoenix Suns (24-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-14, fifth in the Western Conference) Portland; Thursday, 10:00 p.m. EST BOTTOM: Portland faces the Phoenix Suns after Enes Kanter’s 22-point, 21 rebound show in the Trail Blazers’ 123-119 win against the Kings. The Trail Blazers are 11-9 in conference play. Portland has a 7-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points. The Suns are 15-7 in conference play. Phoenix scores 113.6 points and outperforms opponents by 6.5 points per game. The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the final meeting 132-100 on February 22. Devin Booker scored 34 runs to lead Phoenix to victory. TOP PERFORMANCE: Damian Lillard averages 29.8 points and eight assists for the Trail Blazers. Gary Trent Jr. scores an average of 16.2 points and 2 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Portland. Jae Crowder leads the Suns with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers, while scoring 10.1 points per game and shooting 37.6% from outside the bow. Chris Paul has averaged 10.3 assists and 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix. LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, average 112.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.3 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 45.6% of the field. Their opponents have scored an average of 114.5 points on 46.6% shooting. Suns: 8-2, average 120.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while 51.2% of the field is shot. Their opponents have scored an average of 105.1 points at 45.9% shooting. INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: off (wrist), Harry Giles III: day to day (calf), Zach Collins: off (ankle), CJ McCollum: off (left foot). Sunbathing: Cameron Johnson: Day to Day (Health and Safety Protocols). The Associated Press created this story using technology from in this topic Western Conference, Pacific Division Western conference Western Conference, Northwest Division event_preview

