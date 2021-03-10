Sports
ICC CEO Manu Sawhney sent on “leave of absence”; can resign before the term expires
Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council, Manu Sawhney, has been sent “leave” after his conduct was scanned during an internal investigation by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and may step down before his term of office expires.
Clearly, Sawhney, who replaced Dave Richardson after the ICC World Cup in 2019 for a tenure until 2022, has also not been on the best terms with some of the influential cricket boards regarding various policy decisions.
He has been under scrutiny for his so-called “abrasive behavior” with colleagues.
“There are testimonials from multiple ICC employees about his ‘abrasive behavior’ which was not great for the morale of a highly efficient group of employees,” a senior official close to the ICC council told PTI under conditions of anonymity.
The 56-year-old has been out of the office for a while and was asked to take leave on Tuesday.
“The Board of Directors is trying to find a compromise formula whereby Sawhney leaves the post with dignity by offering to resign,” the source said.
He has been under pressure since the election process for the new chairman was launched last year, which ended when Greg Barclay took the position in November.
It is alleged that Sawhney’s “authoritarian way of functioning” is a long way from Richardson’s inclusive approach and has not been well-flung by workers.
Also, a few cricket boards seem unhappy with him as he backed interim chairman Imran Khawaja in last year’s election.
“He hasn’t exactly been a favorite of many cricket boards in recent years. First, many people didn’t like his passive involvement when New Zealand’s Greg Barclay and Singapore’s Imran Khwaja argued with replacement Shahshank Manohar,” a senior told BCCI- source who was aware of the developments in the ICC to PTI on conditions of anonymity.
The second reason some of the bigger boards are upset is its support for the ICC’s recent decision to ask boards to bid and pay a fee for hosting events during the next cycle.
It is clear that BCCI, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia are completely against the idea and have expressed their displeasure at the various board meetings.
Another reason is a proposal he backs to hold at least one ICC flagship event every year during the next eight-year cycle of 2023-2031, which has not also received the vote of the ‘Big Three’.
If Sawhney chooses not to step down, it could lead to lengthy removal proceedings by the all-powerful Board of Directors.
Manu also has support within the council which is now split into two factions of 9 and 8 members on each side. To remove Manu, one would need 12 of the 17 votes, that’s two thirds of the Board since he with the approval of the majority of the board.
“It will be interesting if the faction made up of ‘Big Three’ can get 12 of the 17 votes it takes to remove him,” the source said.
Sawhney is the former CEO of Singapore Sports Hub and was also Managing Director of ESPN Star Sports, a company he worked with for 17 years.
He is also a Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee of Manchester United Ltd.
