Sports
Palm Coast considers $ 5.7 million Regional Racquet Center with dozens of tennis and pickleball courts
Locals who play tennis and pickleball love the Palm Coast town’s courts. But they want more, and the city government plans to see to a $ 5.7 million transformation of its tennis center.
Resident Agnes Lightfoot, president of Friends of Tennis, noted that new university facilities and a new hospital are planned for Palm Coast.
“We can’t just plan for tomorrow; we have to plan for years to come,” she said. “… all these different residents and employees … will come to the tennis center, and it won’t accommodate it if we don’t expand now.”
Palm Coast city staff at a March 9 city council workshop unveiled the latest version of the city’s plan to transform the existing tennis center facility on Belle Terre Parkway into a regional racket center that would give locals more space to play and serve as a secondary community center. for that part of the city and attract regional tournaments.
The discussion drew an audience of residents who applauded when council members voted in favor of the expansion. Some residents also spoke during the workshop’s public commentary period.
“The time has really come to advance the pickleball game here in Palm Coast,” said resident Steve Major. “If done right it can really be a big advantage to live here in Palm Coast. The expansion program we have planned is wonderful.”
The first phase of the planned expansion would add a clubhouse and give the city its first dedicated, permanent pickle ball courts – 12 of them – add six new hard tennis courts and add two new clay tennis courts to the facility’s existing 10, Carl Cote said. , Palm Coast’s Director of Stormwater & Engineering. The facility could eventually have more than 40 courts.
Councilor Ed Danko said he did not object to the Racquet Center, but he did object to the timing.
“We’re talking about a lot of money – an awful lot of money,” he said, “… and we’re in the middle of a pandemic; in case you haven’t noticed, you are all wearing masks, okay? Our economy will come to a screeching halt when all this public money ceases … I am not against this project, but I am against it now. We can wait a year, can’t we? We do not need to elaborate on this today. It’s not a must-have, like police, fire or roads. “
City Manager Matt Morton said much of the money that would be used for the facility was earmarked, either from parking grants or from fees paid by builders for the impact of parks and recreation.
That money can only be used for parks, and the city should return it to the builders if not used within a predetermined period of time, Morton said.
Councilor Eddie Branquinho said having a popular racket facility in Palm Coast will attract tourists and prevent residents from driving elsewhere to play.
When people leave to play in other cities, he says, they spend their money there, so Palm Coast doesn’t receive any sales tax.
“Sometimes you have to invest to save,” said Branquinho.
Danko asked about the costs of operating the facility after the proposed expansion. Morton had no details, but noted that in the past the city partnered with management companies to run such facilities.
Mayor Milissa Holland said the city is in a good financial position, with zero municipal debt and one of the lowest municipal tax rates in the state.
“People choose Palm Coast for their homes because they love the amenities,” she said.
She added that the city is growing.
“Why? Because we provide a great quality of life for all ages in our community,” said Holland. “… If we do this right – and I am confident that we will do this right, because we have community stakeholders who will make it successful – it will generate additional revenue for our local business. better experience for residents looking to spend dollars here in Palm Coast. “
