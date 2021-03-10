



Treat your mom to a day of cricket for Mother’s Day This Sunday is Mother’s Day. What better way to show her that you love her than by treating her to a memorable day at the Somerset County Cricket Club home? Hospitality on game day From the moment you walk through the gates of Cooper Associates County Ground, you are guaranteed an exceptional match day experience. We offer a wide range of facilities ranging from private competition suites to shared hospitality areas plus our beautiful roof terrace. You will be welcomed at the entrance and escorted to your hospitality area by one of our friendly and helpful staff. You will then be left in the capable hands of your waiter / waitress who will ensure you have everything you need for the perfect day. Our elevated hospitality suites offer unparalleled views of the action on the field, and a waiter / waitress will ensure that all of your needs are met. DOWNLOAD HOSPITALITY BROCHURE 2021 Guests can enjoy a wide variety of refreshments and dining options, ranging from breakfast and grazing tables to buffets and afternoon tea. All suites have a balcony or a Juliette balcony overlooking the rooms so you can enjoy and be part of the excellent atmosphere generated by the public on a match day. All our matchday hospitality packages are designed to meet your requirements and we also offer all-inclusive packages or a paid bar option. BUY ROYAL LONDON CUP HOSPITALITY BUY HOSPITALITY FROM THE COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP BUY VITALITY BLAST HOSPITALITY Matchday tickets VITALITY BLAST Tickets to our Vitality Blast matches scheduled after Lockdown’s closure on June 21 are also on sale. You can now buy tickets for the following matches: Somerset v Hampshire: Friday June 25

v Middlesex: Friday, July 2 Somersetv Gloucestershire: Sunday, July 18 BUY VITALITY BLAST TICKETS ROYAL LONDON CUP Somerset are the reigning Royal London Cup holders after that never-to-be-forgotten day at Lords in 2019. In 2021, the Club will defend that title, so be sure to be at the Cooper Associates County Ground to see the champions in action. Tickets are now on sale for our home games of the Royal London Cup this season. Somerset v Derbyshire: Sunday, July 25

v Yorkshire: Sunday, August 1 Somerset v Leicestershire: Tuesday, August 10 BUY TICKETS FOR ROYAL LONDON CUP LV = INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP Tickets are now also on sale for our LV = Insurance County Championship home game against Leicestershire, which starts on Sunday 4th July. BUY TICKETS FOR THE COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP Associated Membership Does your mom support Somerset, but does she live too far away to play as many games as she wants? Do work commitments limit the amount of cricket she can watch in the summer? If you answered yes to any of the above questions, our Associate Membership is the perfect Mother’s Day gift! Simply put, the Associate Membership gives her three days of LV = Insurance County Championship cricket plus two Royal London Cup matches for just 60! She will also be able to access the member areas on those days and get priority access to knockout match tickets in white-ball cricket! BUY MEMBERSHIP NOW Back to News

