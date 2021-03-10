Who we are – News – FIFA President discusses threats to football at UN Congress on Crime and Justice





President Infantino addresses a special event on protecting sports from corruption and crime

FIFA not only protects football and its institutions, but also the people who play the sport FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice to discuss the major threats to football and how the global sports administration is addressing them. President Infantino, invited to speak as part of a special event on protecting sports from corruption and crime, said the new FIFA, with an unwavering commitment to good governance, has laid a solid foundation for eliminating football corruption: Through the FIFA Forward Program, we offer each of our 211 member associations worldwide up to five times more investment than they received prior to 2016. But the main difference is that every dollar of this investment is tied to specific contracts, and external independent audits in each country. The new FIFA leaves no room for wrongdoing. And, referring to FIFA’s groundbreaking financial support scheme conceived and rolled out last year, he continued: During the pandemic, we put this into practice again with the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Plan, an unprecedented $ 1.5 billion fund. to support football through tough times. When footballs need it, funding only goes where it is needed. Vigilance and compliance Regarding other threats to football’s integrity, the FIFA President raised the issue of match manipulation and said that given the financial strains of the recent pandemic, we will have to remain even more vigilant than ever to ensure that those those involved in competitions do not. prone to match fixing. And through FIFA’s efforts to reform the transfer system, the organization is committed to ensuring a fair and proper distribution of money in accordance with national and international financial regulations, including applicable anti-money laundering laws.

Protect the people who play the sport After establishing the FIFA Guardians program with UNICEF, the Council of Europe and Safe Sport International to help prevent any risk of injury to children and the most vulnerable, and to respond appropriately when concerns arise, FIFA wants to do even more do in the fight against one of the most serious crimes in society. FIFA is a proud ally of the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the FIFA president said. “We are truly grateful for the partnership we entered into with UNODC last year to address one of the most difficult issues facing our sport, including the protection of children, the protection of sports integrity and the prevention of crime. Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the UNODC, the FIFA President added: We are currently in the process of establishing a possible independent, multi-sport, international safe sports center with multiple governments and different agencies to deal with cases of abuse. of children. In sports. “ Only as strong as our networks President Infantino argued that FIFA’s strength in addressing these issues lay in their partnership with specialist agencies. Recognizing the natural limits of our experience and expertise, we form global alliances with international and regional organizations to combat malpractice and help bring about positive social change. Since 2018, we have entered into partnership agreements with globally recognized authorities such as the UNODC, the World Health Organization, UN Women, UNESCO, the World Food Program, the Council of Europe, the African Union and ASEAN. The common elements of these agreements include good governance, the protection of the integrity of sport and the protection of children. A full transcript of the FIFA Chairpersons address is available here

