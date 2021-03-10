Section 5 hockey | The Batavian

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are out of the Section V Class A Hockey Tournament due to a 5-3 defeat Tuesday night against Pittsford at the Batavia Ice Arena, but for Coach Marc Staley, the teams’ successful shortened season is just a harbinger of better things that come.

That was as good as any team we’ve played all season. We fought to the end, we didn’t stop and I’m proud of them, said Staley, who is in his 14 years.th years as the ND hockey coach.

Unlike the previous two games, trailing 2-0, the Irish, although an outshot by a margin of 13-8, led after the first period when freshman Joe DiRisio took the rebound after a shot from the point through his cousin, junior Vin DiRisio, at the 12:43 pm mark. Sophomore Cooper Hamilton also picked up an assist.

I thought we played a very solid and smart first period, said Staley. We did exactly what we wanted. We had the line changes we wanted, we had the matchups we wanted, and we whistled a lot because we wanted to slow the pace of the game.

Notre Dame took a 2-0 lead at 1:34 of the second period when sophomore Ronin Hofmaster poked the puck past senior goalkeeper Ryan Graney with an assist from senior Alonso Storey and junior Gavin Schrader.

Just when it seemed like the Irish were in control, Pittsford hit back just 18 seconds later when Aiden McGrain surrounded a shot from Brandon Penrose past freshman goalkeeper Frank Falleti Jr. to cut the lead in half.

The goal energized the visiting Panthers, who showed speed and precision on their way to scoring twice during the period when Brian Judge, unassisted, was a pulse at 6:53 a.m. and a goal from eighth-grader Mathew Judge at 11:49 a.m. , assisted by Colin. Norton and Henok Hankinson.

Pittsford defeated the Irish 19-5 in the second period.

Staley said Pittsford took advantage of long stretches without interrupting play.

The second period was more wide open, and we had two and a half, three minute stretches without a whistle and that hurts us with our depth, he said.

With Graney doing well with a pair of Notre Dame riders in the middle of the third period, Pittsford increased the lead to 4-2 at 11:21 when Brian Judge grabbed a foul pass into the ND zone and passed Falleti on his glove side.

The Irish, however, bounced back, pulling in a goal with 1:58 to play when Storey tied the score after a few handy passes from Hofmaster and Cooper Hamilton.

Notre Dame, with Falleti on the bench in favor of an extra forward, had a golden opportunity to tie the score, but Graney made a spectacular save on Joe DiRisios who was with 25 seconds left.

Seconds later, Will Masaschi fired the puck the length of the ice into the empty net to make it 5-3.

After the goal that made it 4-2, we came right back and scored, Staley said. We drew the goalkeeper and had two very good chances to even that match. We could still play now; still in overtime.

Falleti ended with 36 saves (the last goal was in an empty net) when Pittsford outwitted the home side, 41-23.

Still, Staley said he wasn’t discouraged, but excited about what awaited us.

We have a lot to look forward to. We returned all 10 of our top scorers and our goalkeeper situation is only getting better. It’s going to be a fun ride, he said.

He did raise whether the Little Irish belonged in Class A, competing with much larger schools. The Pittsford squad, for example, is made up of the best players from Pittsford Mendon and Pittsford Sutherland schools with a combined enrollment of about 2,000 students, Staley said.

The question can be thrown at this point; did we belong in A? Was this fair with our program? I don’t think it was, but again, as a coach, I have no control over that. All I can do is prepare and prepare my team and I think we have earned a lot of respect from these teams tonight, he said.

Staley said the lineup in this unusual season, cut short by COVID, was a bit crazy.

I’ve been screaming about this for a long time. We have regularly and we’ve won championships at that level. I think we created a culture (he coached ND to two section titles and three league championships) and that has drawn some kids to Notre Dame. We showed that they weren’t afraid to play against anyone and would find a way.

This season the team was strengthened by the transfer of three protagonists from the Batavia City School District to the parish school.

Staley said he thinks Pittsford will beat Gates-Chile on Thursday to reach the final against Victor (his prediction).

He said Pittsford’s 5-7-1 record is deceptive as they compete in the top division of the Class A clubs and face strong teams such as Victor, Penfield and Churchville-Chile twice.

Although Notre Dame was No. 1, Staley felt his team was the underdog against the more experienced Panthers.

I am happy with the progress we’ve made this year, and the progress with some of the young kids, most notably Frankie in net, Noah Hudson, the way he developed his defense game, the way Ronin Hofmaster played his game has continued to evolve, the way Cooper Hamilton has improved throughout the season, Staley said.

Seeing how freshmen like Noah Whitcombe had come in and improved, and Vincent DiRisio (17 goals, 13 assists), very proud of him, yes he’s a fiery kid, his punishments this year were more hockey-specific, so he’s coming of age . And Gavin Schrader, look how this boy has developed this year. He barely took penalties and led the league scoring (17 goals, 17 assists).

Staley said he believes Notre Dame will be moved back to Class B next season and I think next year we will be a very difficult team for everyone.

With the Section V tournament over, Staley said he is in the process of drafting a few more home games at 6pm Thursday against McQuaid and Saturday 7pm against Brighton.

Photos by Jim Burns.