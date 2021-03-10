Ghana: bonus structure for sports federations in the offing





The chairman of the Ghana Badminton Association (GBA), Mr. Evans Yeboah, has advocated the creation of a clearly defined bonus structure for sports federations in the country at all levels of competition. According to Mr. Yeboah, bonuses for athletes have been a problem for sports federations and the government over the years, especially after international competitions, believing that a good bonus structure would solve what is becoming a big problem in the Ghanaian sports sector. Mr Yeboah, who will run for the post of 2nd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) at the March 15 election congress, said this will be one of his priorities if he gets the nod. The current 3rd Vice President of the GOC said he has already taken steps to implement the bonus structure, pending approval by federations and the government. “A three-page document, which has already been prepared and shared with the federations, has received positive feedback from the federations. I am confident that the more than 30 disciplines will soon have a bonus structure to work with,” he said. Mr Yeboah, who would challenge Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) president Mr Frederick Lartey Otu for the position of 2nd Vice President, was optimistic that the government would agree to the bonus structure proposal and go a long way would concern the interests of athletes in the country. Mr. Yeboah will ride on the back of his provision of strategic financial management advice to the Olympic Committee over the past four years. Subscribe to AllAfrica newsletters for free Get the latest African news delivered straight to your inbox Good luck!

There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. “I will continue to provide sustainable policies to all federations and help other federations improve their visibility and attract global attention and sponsorship,” he emphasized. He urged delegates to come out and vote for him and other participants in their effort to give unified direction to a new GOC. The new GOC, he explained, would focus on key areas such as athlete focus, capacity building, events and competition, branding and repackaging, as well as a sports policy initiative. The GOC would go to the polls on March 15 with leading sports administrators and athletes looking forward to leading the GOC for the next four years. Notable among the positions to be contested include the Presidency, which would be a full-blown conflict between Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah (incumbent) and Mr. Richard Akpokavie (incumbent Secretary General). The position of the First Vice President would be disputed by the boss of the Ghana Table Tennis Federation Mr Mawuko Afadzinu and Mr Paul Atchoe of the Ghana Volleyball Association, while the position of the 3rd Vice President would be between Charles Osei Asibey from the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GWF) and Mohammed Mahadi (fencing). The president of the Ghana Cycling Federation, Mohammed Sahnoon, would contest Ahmed Shaib Jerry of the Weightlifting Federation for the position of secretary general, while Frederick Acheampong and Christopher Essilfie compete for the position of treasurer.

