Ghana: bonus structure for sports federations in the offing

2 mins ago

The chairman of the Ghana Badminton Association (GBA), Mr. Evans Yeboah, has advocated the creation of a clearly defined bonus structure for sports federations in the country at all levels of competition.

According to Mr. Yeboah, bonuses for athletes have been a problem for sports federations and the government over the years, especially after international competitions, believing that a good bonus structure would solve what is becoming a big problem in the Ghanaian sports sector.

Mr Yeboah, who will run for the post of 2nd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) at the March 15 election congress, said this will be one of his priorities if he gets the nod.

The current 3rd Vice President of the GOC said he has already taken steps to implement the bonus structure, pending approval by federations and the government.

“A three-page document, which has already been prepared and shared with the federations, has received positive feedback from the federations. I am confident that the more than 30 disciplines will soon have a bonus structure to work with,” he said.

Mr Yeboah, who would challenge Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) president Mr Frederick Lartey Otu for the position of 2nd Vice President, was optimistic that the government would agree to the bonus structure proposal and go a long way would concern the interests of athletes in the country.

Mr. Yeboah will ride on the back of his provision of strategic financial management advice to the Olympic Committee over the past four years.