Cricket soil that has been in use for decades can be excavated and replaced due to protocol





Special ground for cricket fields that has been used for generations may need to be excavated and replaced due to the Northern Ireland Protocol, a groundsman said. The special clayey material known as loam can be obtained in counties of England to give the ball its predictable bounce on the field. The post-Brexit bureaucracy has caused problems for suppliers shipping a range of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Carrickfergus Cricket Club groundsman Michael Kennedy said: If we don’t get this stuff, it looks like we have to dig up our square and replace it with something else, and that’s going to be a disaster. Northern Ireland follows EU trade rules to avoid a hard border on the island. This has caused problems for suppliers shipping goods from Great Britain. Kennedy said the problem should be resolved before surface renewal work begins in September. He warned that the field could deteriorate to the point where it became unsafe. The loam must be kept consistent, with the same clay content in the soil, which varies according to the region it comes from. Mr. Kennedy said there is no alternative, we cannot just go to the local dealer and buy a bag of this. I’ve been involved in cricket for 15 years and it’s what other generations have used before. There’s no alternative, so we’re here right now trying to figure out what to do. The protocol has sparked a reaction from union members who believe it threatens Northern Ireland’s integral place in the UK’s internal market. Stormont Ulster Unionist Assembly member John Stewart is a critic. He is an avid cricketer and plays second 11 in the Carrickfergus clubs. He said: What we see here is another example of the sledgehammer to crack a nonexistent nut of the Protocol and of the EU. There is no threat to the EU internal market or to EU health standards from the age-old imports of clay to settle cricket fields. It seems completely ridiculous to me that there are no solutions for it so far. UUP MLA John Stewart holds clay on the crease of Carrickfergus Cricket Club (Image: Liam McBurney / PA) Uel Graham, Northern Cricket Union (NCU) cricket operations manager, said the unavailability of clay posed a far-reaching problem at all levels, from international to schools. He said: If they are unable to prepare and maintain fields, it would mean replacing the fields more often, which is a very costly aspect. Covid already had a major impact on clubs with a shortened season last year, so any additional financial burden would be very difficult for clubs. Loam is used to create consistent resilience and pace. Mr Graham said: Without clay that would have a detrimental effect on the pitches, but that would eventually lead to a safety issue, with bowlers now getting faster and then impacting hitters and safety.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos