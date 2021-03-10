Man United appoints the club’s first football director; Fletcher takes on a new role as part of the boardroom turmoil

Manchester United have appointed John Murtough as the club’s first football director and Darren Fletcher as their first technical director.

Murtough has been promoted to head football development, while former Scottish international Fletcher rejoined the club in January as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom staff.

According to United, Murtough, who has been at Old Trafford for seven years after being hired by David Moyes, will “have overall leadership and responsibility for operations and strategy in all football functions.”

Fletcher, meanwhile, will “add technical input and direction to all areas of football and performance and focus on a coordinated and long-term approach to player and squad development.”

“These are hugely important appointments that reinforce the progress we have made as a club over the years in our relentless pursuit of success,” said Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward.

“We have already made great strides in the way we run our football business, and the benefits can be seen in the resurgent pipeline of academy talent reaching the first team and our improved recruitment record.

“John has been an integral part of our progress in these areas and his in-depth knowledge of development continues the club’s traditions of moving young players from academy to the first team.

“This new position is a natural evolution that takes advantage of his leadership skills and years of experience in the game.

“Darren’s great performance as a player and his own journey from the academy to the Premier League and Champions League winner means that he naturally commands respect and understands this vital part of the club’s DNA.”

“In this new role, the first in our history, he will provide technical advice on all aspects of the football division and contribute to the communication and implementation of our football philosophy in all areas of the club.”

John Murtough and Darren Fletcher have taken on new roles at Man United. Ash Donelon / Manchester United via Getty Images

Murtough, who will report to Woodward, will play a key role in United’s recruiting and will oversee the scouting network and team of data analysts, although the club has made it clear that Solskjaer will play a pivotal role in buying and selling players. will retain. Matt Judge has been given the new title of director of football negotiations.

“This is such an exciting time for everyone at Manchester United with the first team, academy and women’s team all performing strongly and with a lot of development to come,” said Murtough.

“It is a privilege to be part of that process, and an honor to lead the Manchester United football division, along with Ole, [women’s team manager] Casey [Stoney] and so many other truly outstanding employees who are all committed to bringing success to this club. “

Fletcher played 342 games for United after graduating from the academy, winning five Premier League titles.

After spells at West Bromwich Albion and Stoke, the 37-year-old, a former teammate of Solskjaer, has been assisting the Norwegian for his promotion since January.

“It is great to be back at the club and I am delighted to take on this new role,” said Fletcher.

“We are moving in the right direction and I look forward to continuing to work with Ole and his coaching team, and now with John as football director, to help young players advance and further develop the football side of the club.

“It is fantastic to see all the staff here driving Manchester United into a new era of success.”