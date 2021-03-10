Sticker shock hits with the final design of the tennis court

The application for an outdoor recreation grant aims at $ 25,000 towards the demolition and replacement of the town’s tennis courts in Depot Park.

Preliminary cost estimates for the project suggested a price tag in the range of $ 380,000 to $ 450,000. However, city engineer Jon Olson of Apex Engineering Group presented a final design for the park’s approval, with an estimate of $ 580,000, raising concerns about funding requirements for the local competition.

Olson said the actual number of contractor bids for the project could be slightly less than that amount, depending on the bidders.

With the support of the city government needed before the grant application was filed, and only two city council meetings on March 9 and 23 before the March 26 deadline, writer Tom Stursa wondered if the city can prove that the money is in hand to support the match cover. Without it, he said, the DNR is unlikely to consider the application.





The design involves removing the existing asphalt tracks, correcting an underground soil structure that is vulnerable to frost expansion and replacing the asphalt with longer-lasting post-tensioned concrete. Other improvements include a new railing around the runways and an upgrade of the sidewalk to meet current accessibility standards for people with disabilities.

Olson said the increase in costs since last fall could be in part due to higher prices of some construction materials, such as diesel and steel for the fencing. He also hinted that subsidies can increase labor costs through required wages.

Most of all, Olson thought that what made the difference was the ground drilling survey, which showed that it was necessary to remove the existing runways and correct the subsurface before building new ones. He said this may not have been taken into account last fall, when it was thought that the new surface of the field could cover the old.

The reconstruction of Depot Park’s tennis courts requires correction of the underground soil structure, which significantly increases the cost of the project. (Thanks to Apex Engineering Group)

He suggested cheaper alternatives, such as using asphalt again. However, Kathy Peterson of the Park Rapids Tennis Association (PRTA) stressed the importance of the concrete design as it outlasts the current tarmac, which began to fail within 20 years.

City planner Andrew Mack suggested the park administration could also reconsider the location of the courts, due to the soil issues where they are now. He also noted that the current urban park improvement fund balance would only cover about 25 percent of the additional costs.

When asked if the city maintenance budget could cover some of the costs, such as to upgrade the sidewalk, public works inspector Scott Burlingame said the city does not have a construction crew.

Peterson said she was able to raise an additional $ 25,000 in funding commitments from donors within 24 hours of seeing the new cost estimates, but she didn’t think she could raise the remaining amount of the increased match by March 23.

Instead, Peterson said she would like the city council to commit to fund the entire contest and trust the PRTA to raise the full amount before the project is completed. She said the tennis club has a proven history of raising all the necessary funds.

City council representative Liz Stone said she would support this, but she was unable to speak on behalf of the city council as a whole.

No one in the meeting could recall whether a dollar cap was set on the 20 percent city competition that the council had previously agreed to. Stursa said he was waiting to hear from the DNR for clarification as to whether this 20 percent should come from the city coffers or whether donations raised by the PRTA count.

If it’s not from the tax coffers, Peterson said, it means we didn’t ask the city to spend more from their treasury than what they did before this increase. But then we ask the city to still allow the resolution, when they sign it, to cover the rest of the costs that go beyond the grant. If they can’t cover it, it would be in confidence that we will continue to operate as a tennis club and cover that difference, to be able to get post tension when, again, the grant is awarded.

Chairman of the board Sue Cutler moved to the city council to recommend approval of the grant application. The motion was passed without disagreement.

The park administration also discussed and approved a recommendation that the city work with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to build a temporary intersection of the US Hwy. 71 on Beach Road, part of a plan to demonstrate the need for legal funding for the Heartland Trail extension.

Other discussions included a proposed mural in Pioneer Park, an investigation into decorative grass plantings to replace the flower beds in Red Bridge Park, and thanks and best wishes to Mack, whose last day of employment with the city will be March 19.

The next meeting of the city councils is scheduled for Monday, April 12 at noon.