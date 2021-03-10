MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers Hope NCAA Bid To Host Michigan Tech In WCHA Quarter-Finals

The Bemidji State men’s hockey team will open the postseason this Friday, March 12 with the first game of a quarter-finals of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. By the time the tournament ends on March 20, the Beavers hope to have secured their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2009-10.

The fourth-seeded BSU will have to go through fifth-seeded Michigan Tech in a best-of-three series to reach the last four of the competitions. This weekend marks the third time in the past four seasons that Bemidji State (13-8-3, 8-5-1 WCHA) has played in a quarter-final matchup of the WCHA’s No. 4 and 5 seeds.

It’s your typical four-on-five matchup, said BSU head coach Tom Serratore. It will be a great series. We’ve had great fights with Michigan Tech, not only this year, but over the years we’ve played them a lot.

The teams met under identical seeds three years ago in the quarter-finals of the league, with the Huskies sweeping the streak towards the WCHA playoff title.

This season, however, the Beavers hold a 3-1-0 record against Tech, including a non-conference split at the Sanford Center in December and a road sweep in Houghton, Michigan three weeks ago.

The Huskies (17-10-1, 7-7-0 WCHA) threw the sink to Zach Driscoll in February’s series, but the Beaver net lesser held out and made 80 saves on 82 shots in wins of 4-1 and 2 – 1, securing the teams’ first-ever road sweep at Michigan Tech.

She and Mankato likely have the deepest striker in the league, Serratore said. They have an experienced defensive corps, they get really good goalkeeper training from (Blake) Pietila. When Bemidji State and Michigan Tech play it’s probably a game of inches to describe it.

BSU comes in the postseason from a reach of Alabama Huntsville. Driscoll earned the WCHA Goalkeeper of the Week credit for posting consecutive shutouts of 2-0 and 4-0.

Tech ended its regular season with a few one-goal losses at Minnesota State, 2-1 and 3-2.

There’s a good chance it’ll go to three games in three days, senior defender Tyler Vold said of the upcoming series. It’s going to be a struggle every night.

The four advancing WCHA teams will meet in the spot with the highest seed remaining for the semi-final and championship weekend of March 19-20.

Bemidji State goalkeeper Zach Driscoll (33) on Saturday stopped a shot in the third period against Alabama Huntsville at the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji State is, by most estimates, square on the bubble to make the NCAA tournament.

Unlike previous seasons, the bubble hasn’t been as clearly defined this year as the Pairwise rankings have become unusable due to a lack of college hockey non-conference games.

A selection committee will instead choose the field for this year’s tournament.

The Beavers are No. 13 in College Hockey Newss’ latest weekly Power 16 rankings, a tool the site created that tries to predict how the committee will select the field. However, the rankings are unofficial and, other than the six autobids at the conference, no one will really know who is in the 16-team tournament until Selection Sunday on March 21.

BSU is ranked 15 in this week’s USCHO.com poll with 20 teams. The team is not ranked but gets votes in the USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine poll with 15 teams.

Aside from winning the WCHA autobid as a tournament champion, a good showing in the WCHA playoffs would go a long way towards bolstering hopes for Bemidji States tournaments.

I think we have some belief in our team that we can and that we can run, said freshman forward Eric Martin. We have gained some confidence. I think we ended the season in a good way. I just think everyone in the locker room believes that if we stick to our game plan and if we play our game, we can go as far as we can in this tournament.

At a glance

WHO: BSU v Michigan Tech

What: WCHA Quarter Finals

True: Sanford Center

When: 7:07 PM Fri. / 6:07 PM Sat-5: 07 PM Sun. (If necessary)

Radio: Beaver Radio Network / 92.1 FM

Web stream: FloHockey.tv