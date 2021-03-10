Table Tennis: Inspired by Yu, Feng Beats Chen to Make First Quarter Finals in Over a Year, Sports News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Seeing compatriot Yu Mengyu make it to the semi-finals of WTT Contender Doha last week was inspiring for national paddler Feng Tianwei and the world’s number 12 is now a step away from rivaling Yu. Feng secured her spot in the WTT Star Contender Doha Quarter Finals after beating Chen Szu-yu of China 3-2 (11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9) on Wednesday (10th of March). ). The last time she made it into the top eight of a women’s singles competition was at the ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open in Doha last March, where she eventually lost to Japan’s Mima Ito. After watching World No. 50 Yu, who sustained a chronic back injury, beat Japan’s Miu Hirano and Thailand’s Suthasini Sawettabut en route to the semi-finals of last week’s $ 200,000 (S $ 269,300) event, Feng was determined to take advantage of the time. she had on court. The 34-year-old said: “Mengyu’s performance was truly excellent. “The fact that she had injuries and could still make it to the semi-finals was very encouraging to me. “It really made me appreciate that I could compete even more.” In her previous three tournaments – last year’s ITTF Women’s World Cup, the ITTF Finals and last week’s WTT Contender Doha – Feng had faced first-round exits and had to fight hard against World Champion No. 25 Chen at the Lusail Sports Arena for her second straight win. “I was able to withstand the pressure in the end,” said Feng after her opponent forced a decisive game despite trailing 2-0. “I have the feeling that I am slowly regaining that competitive feeling. “Today’s win was not easy and I hope I can keep going.” She will take on Hina Hayata, Japan’s No. 29, who finished second last week in last week’s WTT Contender Doha tournament, in this $ 400,000 event on Thursday. Feng played against Hayata twice and won one of their previous encounters. About the collision, she said, “I intend to pull out all the stops and focus more on being able to do what I usually do in practice than thinking about winning or losing.”







