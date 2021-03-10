‘You all bark in the right tree’





Now that the franchise tag deadline has passed, there is a rescheduling at the top of the free agent boards. Gregg Rosenthal’s Top 101 Free Agents of 2021 for NFL.com currently has San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams at No. 1. With few offensive tackle options in the open market and a great need for the position across the landscape, Williams is in a position to surpass David Bakhtiari’s top deal for left tackles despite being two years older. The 32-year-old Williams hinted that a return to San Francisco could be his first choice. Williams joined the Cris Collinsworth Podcast with Niner’s teammate Richard Sherman and George Chahrouri. When Sherman suggested a return to San Francisco for Williams, the left tackle didn’t disagree. ‘I have San Francisco. I let him stay in San Francisco for the believers, ”Sherman said, via Pro Football Talk“I think he will stay in San Francisco. I think he will make you guys happy for another 5-6 years and get his gold jacket and then decide if he wants it in Washington or San Francisco.” Williams replied, “That’s not a bad opinion, guys. That’s not a bad opinion. You’re all barking up the right tree.” Williams was traded from Washington to the Niners last year after serving out the 2019 season due to a dispute with the organization over health issues. Even at the age of 32, Williams remains one of the best blind side blockers in the NFL. A return to Kyle Shanahan’s team makes sense. The Niners would be left with a big hole if the annual Pro Bowler left and Williams feels comfortable with the club. The 49ers have a fair amount of projected cap space, compared to many teams in the league, to keep Williams in town. But in the end, the money will talk. For the top player on the way to free agency, there should be a hefty payday, even if the salary ceiling shrinks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos