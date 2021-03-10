Roger Federer makes his tennis court debut on the tennis shoe, the Roger Pro





Roger Federer, left, discusses the development of his first tennis shoe on the court with On, The Roger [+] Pro. On

The latest Roger Federer On shoe takes from the streets to the tennis courts, giving the Swiss brand its first tennis sneaker on the court and delivering the Federer sneaker line. But the shoe is only for Federer and not his fans, at least for now. On March 10, The Roger Pro and Federer, who wore a camouflaged version in black and white prior to the announcement, unveiled a white colorway with blue accents at the 2021 Qatar Open, Federer’s first ATP game since early 2020. Roger Federer plays in his new The Roger Pro tennis shoe from On. On

After so many years at the top of the world sport, Roger has fully established his sense of what performance should feel like, said Olivier Bernhard, Ons co-founder, innovation leader and former professional athlete. He feels every little adjustment. This insight guided the entire project. LAKE: On Running opens technology-driven flagship retailer in New York City Federer, with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, tied with Rafael Nadal for the most ever in men’s tennis, turned pro in 1998. He wore Nike clothing and shoes.

from the mid-1990s until he signed a new clothing contract with the Japanese brand Uniqlo in the summer of 2018. He continued to wear Nike shoes on the pitch, but partnered with On as an investor in November 2019. His first product, The Roger Center Court, was released in July 2020, a tennis-inspired lifestyle shoe. Since that launch, On has released several versions of the shoe called The Roger Clubhouse and, most recently, The Roger Advantage. Roger Federer is working on his new tennis silhouette on On’s court. On

Developing a sneaker suited to on-court performance meant adopting the technology from Our growing presence in running and adapting the linear know-how to the lateral demands of tennis. Tennis players put up to three times their body weight through a shoe during sideways movements, says Bernhard. These high forces require extreme dexterity and stability. That’s what we teamed up with Roger to create. The Roger Pro uses a midsole made of what the brand calls high-performance foam and a midfoot cage for foot protection. A rounded sole design aims to support smooth transitions as Federer moves on the court. As with other The Roger models, the Ons Speedboard plate between the midsole and the upper, made from 100 percent carbon fiber, is intended to improve energy return while absorbing the impact of the landing. Roger Federer models his new tennis shoe from On. On

On says the concept of The Roger Pro served as the first technological inspiration for all models of The Roger franchise. On, now in 7,000 retailers in more than 55 countries, says the Roger Pro is a unique model designed in Switzerland to Rogers’ requirements and not for sale. That doesn’t mean things won’t change, with Bernhard teasing: On and Roger Federer are constantly working on the next generation of On shoes, he says. Stay tuned for what’s to come. The Roger Pro’s first white and blue livery sets the template for what fans can expect in the future. Images of the brand show that additional white and blue combinations and a white and orange design may already be available for Federer.

