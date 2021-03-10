Yes, the NCAA women’s hockey bracket is a real thing. Let’s talk about it.

The selection show of the NCAA Womens Hockey Tournament was Sunday night, and it certainly provided some serious entertainment value. In the absence of objective, fixed criteria for selecting teams for the field, the committee was left with total subjectivity as their only way to allocate the four at-large spots and to place the eight teams NCAA tournament table. I didn’t think the women’s hockey world would ever miss the Pairwise, but wow, it seems the women’s hockey world is missing the Pairwise!

Now that we had a few days to process what happened, let’s talk about it. Here’s the field with how the committee set up the bracket, in the order the matchups were revealed:

No. Robert Morris vs. No. 1 Northeastern

No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth vs. No. 4 Colgate

No. 6 Boston College vs. No. 3 Ohio State

No. 7 Providence College vs. No. 2 Wisconsin

RMU vs. NOW was as expected. The Huskies had packed the # 1 seed quite tightly before pushing their way to the Hockey East title, and Robert Morris was the bottom seed after their upset victory in the CHA tournament.

We had our first real surprise with the second matchup reveal. Based on just about every numerical method of ranking teams within conferences, Minnesota was ranked above Minnesota-Duluth. The Gophers were higher in WCHA KRACH, higher in WCHA RPI, and were 2-0-0 against the Bulldogs during the season. Make no mistake, both teams were sweating as members of the pack competed for the last spots, but most of us doing brackets were pretty sure the Gophers would slide into the field fifth as the best team under. the ones on the bubble.

Minnesota head coach Brad Frost spoke to the media late Sunday evening, and he, like many of us, knew something was up when he saw Minnesota-Duluth, instead he came in at # 5:

When the Bulldogs were announced as the five seeds to No. 4 Colgate, Frost’s stomach sank. The Colgate coach texted before the links were announced, saying, “ See you next week, ” Frost said. I thought we would be the 5th seed. I’ve been doing this for 21 years and I thought we were in the top five there.

The bracket was revealed pretty quickly, so when I watched, the implications of Duluth # 5 weren’t immediately felt. The third matchup to be revealed was pretty ho-hum with BC paired with Ohio State as we expected, but the lack of a curveball at this point only served to bring up the point that something surprising was about to come in the latest revelation.

With Northeastern at # 1, we knew Wisconsin would finish at # 2 as the home team in the final pair. But while Minnesota was somehow still missing from the screen and there was only one big spot left to be revealed, a hundred thoughts suddenly hit everyone’s frontal lobe.

Huh, Duluth at # 5? Wow … Wait, so Minnesota must be … what, the # 7 then? But wait, that means they should be paired with Wisconsin like every season … No, the committee absolutely wouldn’t have done that in this year of all years … So … wait … Oh my God, Minnesota is going to miss the tournament, aren’t they ?! Wow, good for Penn S …

… PROVISION?!?!?!?!

I realize many of you don’t follow women’s hockey, but this was as big a selection of show shocker as you’ll ever see. Minnesota just missing the field would have been wild enough. That would be the equivalent of a men’s hockey team and no less than the bluest of the bluebloods! in eighth place in the polls and missing the sixteen team tournament without a single unexpected auto bid in place of an at-large. It’s even more amazing when you consider that the Gophers have never missed the tournament under Brad Frost, and have made it to the field every season dating back to 2006-07, winning the entire tournament four times in that period.

Much of the surprise in the bracket came from the fact that Providence was seemingly put into the tournament against Minnesota, but I’d say that’s not really the case. As we posited in our braces on Sunday afternoon, Providence was certainly in the conversation we had them as the second team behind Penn State (and, of course, Minnesota). Knowing how these things tend to shake up after following the sport for the past 15 years, it seems clear that two factors played a role here and two decisions were made based on those factors:

1a) First, it seems clear that the committee, as they have for the entire history of women’s hockey as an NCAA sponsored sport, was uncomfortable with the WCHA representing half of the tournament field, regardless of perceived strength . That means that…

1b) … a choice has been made between the two WCHA bubble teams, UMD and Minnesota.

I’ve been saying for the past few days that the Gophers should have been about the Bulldogs, and I’ll stick with that now:

UMD is in the tournament as the # 5 seed, while Minnesota, who led UMD in both intra-WCHA KRACH and intra-WCHA RPI, and was 2-0-0 against Duluth, completely misses the field. That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in this tournament that has a history of crazy stuff Grant Salzano (@ Salzano14) March 8, 2021

That said, both teams were squarely on the bubble. There was also a lot of chatter from the west about how Minnesota didn’t deserve to be on the tournament field. When Minnesota’s own fans say things like Save Minnesota from its misery and don’t select this team for the tournament. Please it gives you a bit of a laugh to see the outrage when the committee actually got up and did it.

Obviously, no one is saying we should use an angry fan’s rant on USCHO to determine the tournament field, but from what I’ve heard behind the scenes from some well-connected people in the west, there are plenty of WCHA administrators out there who privately said the same things.

2a) The second point made clear on Sunday is that the committee was not convinced that the CHA, which had never been close to strong enough to get two teams on the field, was somehow out of nowhere was so much better this year. when they didn’t have to play any other conferences (except for Syracuse, which, surprise, lost both games). That means that…

2b) … the choice to pitch Providence was likely one in which the Friars were viewed as a showdown with Penn State, not Minnesota.

When you consider that the committee just wasn’t comfortable putting in four WCHA teams, the choice fell on the next two teams in the bubble, Penn State and Providence. CHA fans will argue with you until they are blue in the face that the conference is better than its reputation, but the fact is that this year, of all years, the committee has not been given any evidence to further suggest that the conference is finally enough has improved over the rest of the conferences to warrant a second offer. That would have dropped the last major offer on Providence … and there was your brace.

Now there is one final comment on this whole situation. The question of whether or not the WCHA should have received a fourth offer or whether the CHA should have received a second offer is perfectly fine and is definitely part of a good faith debate about the process. But much of the anger over the braces has turned into conspiracy theories …

… and in some cases, fans and commentators are directing their anger at individual members of the committee. That’s where you leave the realm of constructive debate.

First and foremost, coaches and administrators representing the schools in question (i.e. Katie Crowley of BC and Josh Berlo of Minnesota-Duluth) should not be part of the discussion of the selection of their own teams. That alone should be enough to nip this in the bud.

In particular, the anger on Twitter and USCHO and elsewhere suggesting that Katie Crowleys has a preference for her own team is the reason the Eagles are a little crazy in the tournament. Obviously they would be defending Coach Crowley as a BC website here, but before all of this went down, a large majority of the forecasting drivers were pretty much on board, with BC being one of the teams coming in, once there were were no surprises. other than Penn State.

And while I get frustrated that UMD is located in Minnesota, an individual member, especially one like Josh Berlo, who isn’t even allowed to advocate for UMD, isn’t the entire committee, and let’s not forget there’s enough grumbling from the west . (and even some from the Twin Cities in particular) on how the Gophers didn’t deserve to be in the field.

Fans and the like who direct their frustration towards a particular committee member is really unjustified and unnecessarily personal. This was a group selected by the committee, and as far as we know Coach Crowley or AD Berlo or any other minority member of that committee could have discussed a particular decision. Moreover, it is also quite rude and insulting to suggest, as many have done, that these members did not take their jobs seriously or put aside their prejudices to set up a field unlike any other year.

Let’s not act like the prevailing factors at play here (an alleged disrespect to the WCHA and CHA, in their own way), were something unique in this season’s selection process. If anything, seeing the WCHA and CHA belittled like every year is just additional proof that the more things change, the more they stay the same. It has always been the case, even in normal seasons, that the committee does not make every effort to treat the CHA as an equal or to treat the WCHA as an exceptional conference. The only difference this season is that without the Pairwise the stakes were higher because we were talking about tournament selection and not just placement.

So yes, this bracket was a blast. Yes, the Gophers probably should have been in Duluth. Yes, it would have been a feel-good story to see Penn State and the CHA get an at-large after the Nittany Lions’ great year. But it’s not great seeing frustrations at how the field turned into personal vendettas against the people charged with making what were almost certainly excruciating decisions, especially in a year without a Pairwise turning things black and white.

You may disagree with the decisions made, but in the one year where selection would be subjective, this was the only season where your team should have made sure to get it out of the hands of the committees and win their conference to get in. . Someone would get angry about being left out anyway.

This year was tough, no doubt about that. But at least the Pairwise will have back next year to set the field as normal, where the committee will never, ever, ever make controversial decisions.