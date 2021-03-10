The popularity of Pickleball leads to the opening of Pickles NE in Hanover

HANOVER A new climate-controlled, indoor, pickleball-only facility, Pickles NE, will open to the public on March 12 with six tournament slots.

Located at 357 Columbia Road, the facility was founded by Lisa DeMeritt and Wanda Melampy. Melampy said the duo initially met in July to play pickleball with friends in Marshfield. Although they’d met before, they weren’t friends, Melampy said, until pickleball brought them together.

Invented in 1965 near Seattle, Washington, by three fathers, Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It is played on a court the size of a doubles badminton court. People who play pickleball use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes in it, similar to a Wiffle ball.

In September, when DeMeritt’s husband went to Kansas to visit family, he discovered Chicken N Pickle, a unique location that combines a chicken-focused restaurant and pickleball courts. This discovery then got Melampy and DeMeritt talking about opening their own facility, especially as it gets colder in the winter season, DeMeritt said.

“But when he came back we started talking about it and it just fell into place,” Melampy said. “We started looking at places. It wasn’t going anywhere and then we found this place.”

DeMeritt said there are other pickleball facilities in the area, but there is no facility dedicated exclusively to pickleball players.

In January, they began construction on the six-indoor runway facility. Melampy said they plan to begin construction on four outdoor courts this spring, which they hope are ready for the summer.

DeMeritt said that with the installation of the outdoor courts, Pickles NE will be the largest facility in New England to exclusively serve the pickleball community.

“It’s not just a painted-line gym, temporary nets, it’s a club,” DeMeritt said. “And it’s pickleball all day, every day.”

The first floor also features two dinking courts, located at the rear of the facility behind the tournament-sized pickleball courts. The dinking courts are a place for players to warm up or practice before playing.

On March 6 and 7, they held two open days at the pickleball facility, which received a steady stream of interested players throughout the weekend, Melampy said. As soon as they opened the doors on Sunday, people were waiting outside, she said.

A group of three friends from Pembroke playing pickleball together were checking out the new facility on Sunday.

“We certainly came for the information, yes, and we’ll see what works for our time,” said April Caristi.

Caristi said the group typically plays outside all summer, but last winter they played indoors, which was an adjustment for them, Caristi said, given that the courts they play on now aren’t professional ones.

The pickleball facility’s name, “Pickles,” was inspired by the beloved dog of one of the original pickleball inventors named Pickles, Melampy said.

A brief history of the sport, explaining the name “Pickles”, can be found on a framed poster on the wall of the upper mezzanine, also known as the player’s lounge, of the facility. Here, players can sit at the black bar stool chairs and tablethat that spans the width of the room and overlook the courts, or play a game of ping pong.

Food will be offered at the facility, along with drinks optionally, and can be taken up the stairs to the players’ lounge to enjoy or to the picnic tables on the first floor next to the courts at the front and rear of the facility.

Lisa said pickleball is an inclusive sport and players don’t need to come out on court with friends to play as they offer drop-in, allowing visitors to show up alone and join the next group of four at a court.

The facility is open to competitions, private job rentals, drop-ins, and classes. DeMeritt says they hope to expand to host tournaments in the future and partner with larger pickleball brands to coordinate tournaments.

When the facility opens on March 12, they’ll start all day with drop-in availability, DeMeritt said, and eventually start hiring and teaching private courts in April.

