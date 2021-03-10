Connect with us

The popularity of Pickleball leads to the opening of Pickles NE in Hanover

HANOVER A new climate-controlled, indoor, pickleball-only facility, Pickles NE, will open to the public on March 12 with six tournament slots.

Located at 357 Columbia Road, the facility was founded by Lisa DeMeritt and Wanda Melampy. Melampy said the duo initially met in July to play pickleball with friends in Marshfield. Although they’d met before, they weren’t friends, Melampy said, until pickleball brought them together.

Invented in 1965 near Seattle, Washington, by three fathers, Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It is played on a court the size of a doubles badminton court. People who play pickleball use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes in it, similar to a Wiffle ball.

Pickles NE co-owner Lisa DeMeritt from Duxbury will play at the new facility in Hanover on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

In September, when DeMeritt’s husband went to Kansas to visit family, he discovered Chicken N Pickle, a unique location that combines a chicken-focused restaurant and pickleball courts. This discovery then got Melampy and DeMeritt talking about opening their own facility, especially as it gets colder in the winter season, DeMeritt said.

“But when he came back we started talking about it and it just fell into place,” Melampy said. “We started looking at places. It wasn’t going anywhere and then we found this place.”

