Who we are – News – Championnes: football for gender equality in Africa





To empower women and girls and to fight against the discriminatory practices and attitudes they face, FIFA and AFD are funding the Champions program, which is managed by the NGO Plan International France. The aim is to promote leadership among girls and promote gender equality through football in a safe environment, namely at school. The various projects under the Champions program is being developed in Benin, Togo and Guinea. The expected results include capacity building and strengthening confidence among 5,390 girls by giving them the opportunity to work together towards a common goal. The girls and women, aged between 12 and 24, will have the opportunity to play football in renovated facilities that are well equipped so that both sexes can harmoniously share the space. Leaders from 180 civil society organizations will also be supported as part of the program. On March 23, Plan International France, together with Plan International Benin, Guinea and Togo, will bring all local stakeholders together to officially launch the program. The Guinean, Togolese and Beninese Football Associations will be invited to participate, allowing them to share experiences and skills and create synergies with existing activities. Every day football around the world shows us that it brings people together regardless of age, motivates and fosters team spirit. FIFA wants to use the power of football to drive social change and address some of the biggest challenges we currently face at the global level to make a tangible contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Vron said Mosengo-Omba, FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer. The partnership between FIFA, the AFD and Plan International will allow the three organizations to combine their know-how and respective strengths to promote women’s role in society and reduce inequalities, he added. The Champions The program falls under the umbrella of FIFA’s strategy for promoting women’s football, which has been in effect since October 2018, and the potential for personal empowerment and development through football has not gone unnoticed by the AFD. Both FIFA and AFD share the belief that sport can and must be a motor for sustainable development, social cohesion and equality in Africa.

Matthieu Discour, AFD Regional Director in the Gulf of Guinea, said that football is an inspiring universal language that unites and unites. It is able to transcend borders, cultures, beliefs and physical differences. The pitch will be a space where everyone can be free, can excel, share and connect. In addition to the remarkable and unprecedented nature of this partnership, the Champions program is fully aligned with the strategic focus of the ADF in terms of gender equality and social cohesion. This ambitious project is also fully in line with Plan International Frances’ mission to promote the rights of the child, especially girls, and gender equality through education. Plan International France Director Yvan Savy notes that by playing football, girls in the Champions program will change the way their skills, abilities and roles are perceived. They will become the role models, the champions of change, able to make their own decisions and contribute to reducing harmful practices that still hinder the development of their communities. In West Africa, 30 percent of girls between the ages of 15 and 19 are married, divorced or widowed. More specifically, 30 percent of girls experience child marriages in Benin, 54 percent in Guinea and 32 percent in Togo. The consequences are dramatic: 29 percent of girls in Guinea do not attend school and in 2017 more than 3,000 pregnancies were registered in schools in Togo. In addition, discriminatory practices and attitudes towards women and girls persist. In many communities, social norms require girls to become mothers, which is considered incompatible with education. Child marriage, sexual violence, female genital mutilation and early fertility, along with unequal access to land and financial services, are major obstacles to women’s economic and social empowerment. Against this background, the Champions program can clearly contribute to a change of mentality.

