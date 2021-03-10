Girls Hockey: John Jay Players Star in East Green Wave’s debut game





BREWSTER, NY – On Friday, March 5, John Jay High School had their first ever representation in Section One for girls’ hockey. In a 7-4 victory for the East Green Wave, John Jay’s Wierl family played a big part in the Brewster Ice Arena on the outdoor track. Head Coach Stacey Wierl has taken on the challenge of supervising girls from 13 different Westchester schools, while Peyton Wierl scored the first goal at 3:55 from the first and her sister Brady added three more. The significance of the first goal did not pass Peyton Wierl either. “It’s great because after this game so many more girls will be scoring goals,” said Peyton. Sign up for the Katonah / Lewisboro newsletter Our newsletter contains the local news you can rely on. You have successfully subscribed to the TAPinto Katonah / Lewisboro newsletter. Two minutes later, the next goal was scored. Ursuline’s Aubrey Janniello found Adrienne Kantrowitz from the corner, and the East Green Wave had a two goal lead with 1:47 left in the first. Kantrowitz increased the lead to three at 12:51 from the second, and then Brady came into action. A blow from the left gave the girls a 4-0 lead at 9:57 a.m., and after Hannah Tiell scored for Rockland five minutes later, Brady came loose on the breakaway for her second goal with 45 seconds left in the period. Rockland got another sniff in the closing seconds, but it wasn’t just Parker Caldara’s rescue that was improvised. The team does not have a traditional goalkeeper and the Ardsley eighth grader volunteered for the game. “Parker is an absolutely great athlete, and we knew she would do a great job,” said coach Wierl. Caldara was defeated by Kate Harrington at 8:25 am of the third. But Brady hit the trifecta 90 seconds later. She yoked past the Rockland defender and then easily made the goalkeeper’s job. The solo work didn’t necessarily speak to the synergy of the team, and Brady mentioned the team’s cohesiveness. “Our dressing room culture is very important, and it helps that we are all good friends,” she said. Stacey Wierl only really saw the togetherness in the third period after a very shortened pre-season regime. “The third is when we started to see more playful cycling, got the puck to the point and created more attacking opportunities,” said coach Wierl. After Kathryn Lonergan scored the final goal of the East Green Wave, Rockland got two more and was ready to get the game in two. But Caldara was there with the decisive save in the final minute. “I was a little nervous, but I know how well the defense works together,” she said. Caldara also liked the cool breeze of the night, but Coach Wierl certainly pointed out that it was more important. “The excitement surrounding everything, being able to start girls hockey in section one is certainly very special,” concluded Wierl.







