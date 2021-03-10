Everything fans want to know about the ping pong scenes from ‘The Office’

Jim Halpert may have earned a medal in the “Office Olympics” episode, but my god, that guy is bad at ping pong.

About the latest episode of the Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey talked about the Season 4 episode, “The Deposition.” In it, Michael is deposed as a witness in Jan’s case against Dunder Mifflin, so he leaves the office for the day and his associates run a series of ping-pong tournaments unsupervised.

Spoiler alert: Jim repeatedly loses.

Fans of the Fischer and Kinsey podcast wrote to ask about the ping pong scenes in the episode. Were John Krasinski and Craig Robinson really play? Was CGI involved at all? What inspired the storyline? Fear not all your fires Office ping pong questions have been answered.

After a fascinating deep dive into the history of ping pong, Fischer and Kinsey immediately got into it.

Were the warehouse recordings CGI?

“Jim and Darryl play table tennis in the warehouse,” Fischer recalled. Pam explains that the warehouse has a ping pong table, Jim comes down to play Darryl and she sometimes brings him juice. That’s what’s going on. ‘

Kinsey went on to explain that there was a notable debate about these ping pong games and whether they should make the ball CGI or whether the actors should actually play.

“They decided to really let you guys play. And they talked about it in the comment that this was kind of a disaster because you can’t have continuity. As if they couldn’t be sure that, you know, Craig like Darryl would hit it the same way every time. way or if John would hit it back the same way, “Kinsey said.” And this little scene you had when you started setting up a ping pong game lasted about four hours. “

“It was such a debacle. It was so insane,” added Fischer, reminding Kinsey that the balls were also making so much noise during filming. “It would haggle and pong on the table during our dialogue.”

What inspired the game of ping pong?

If you’re wondering how Jim and Darryl played table tennis in the warehouse, thank the writing room

Kinsey and Fischer revealed that the ping pong storyline came from our show’s writers who got a ping pong table in the warehouse and started playing all the time.

Not only did they have a ping-pong table in the warehouse, but the writers had also made a ping-pong table. Lee [Eisenberg] and Gene [Stupnitsky] made this ping-pong table with just a regular table, like Pam does in the conference room, “Kinsey said.” Well, the writers had done that before they got the actual ping pong table. So this is all so inspired Duty storyline, through what happened in our actual writer’s room. “

Were cast members Which bad at ping pong?



While certain actors like Craig Robinson and Rainn Wilson were allowed to unleash their ping pong skills in this episode, they everyone on the cast got the chance to show their true athletic abilities.

Jim, for example, was terrible at ping pong in the episode. But John Krasinski knows how to work with a paddle IRL.

“I know John is really good at table tennis and he had to pretend he wasn’t as good as he was,” said Kinsey. And Fischer also touched on her and Mindy Kaling’s performance and said, “Mindy and I weren’t that good at ping-pong, but we weren’t. so bad at ping pong, so we pretended we were so bad. “

The cast also played games while waiting all day for camera and scene settings. “This was actually a really fun day of shooting because we had this toy that stayed in the warehouse at the time,” said Fischer.

“And there are a lot of deleted scenes of all the other office members playing ping pong who didn’t make it,” added Kinsey. Phyllis and Stanley play at the makeshift table tennis table in the conference room. Meredith has a turn. I shout from the camera, ‘I’m next. So it’s like everyone comes in to play table tennis. “

The last game

Although Krasinski and Robinson actually played ping pong in their warehouse scenes, the episode did rely on the help of a little CGI.

“This episode ends with an epic ping pong match between Dwight and Mose, who has left Schrute Farms. I believe we are seeing him outside the farm for the first time. They are playing table tennis in the warehouse,” explains Fischer.

“This was all CGI,” said Kinsey, pointing out that Rainn Wilson and Mike Schur weren’t really Which good at play. “I think by then they had learned how difficult it was to film actors playing ping pong. So that was CGI.”

“Yeah, those guys just moved their arms and they put the ball in the mail digitally,” added Fischer.

So there you have it, folks. Listen to the full podcast episode for more behind-the-scenes stories about the filming of ‘The Deposition’, the judges’ hands-on experiences and the who temporarily stopped the show.

