Busy Philipps shares photos from Cricket’s first haircut





Philipps’ busy daughter Cricket got her very first haircut … at the age of 7. THE FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST, Philipps says on an Instagram on Tuesday. After seven years and eight months, CRICKET WANTED TO CUT HER HAIR !!! Philipps has shared a series of photos documenting the transformation. In the previous photos, Cricket can be seen with locks to the waist. HOW CUTE IS SHE ?! Philipps wrote. Crickets hair was twisted over her waist for the chopper. busyphilipps / Instagram The 7-year-old showed off her new haircut. busyphilipps / Instagram In her stories, the actor posted images of the famous stylist Kristin Kiki Heitkotter working on her magic. Although Cricket wanted a bob, Philipp’s reminded her that Kiki can always cut it shorter, but no longer. As Heitkotter brushes through the crickets’ thick mane, Philipps becomes emotional. Look at this hair on the ends! This was your baby, baby hair! she exclaims. But Cricket, who is clearly ready for a new look, is just smiling at the camera. In the end she had removed 12 inches of hair. That cut is great! Still nice and long for her, but it has great bounce and lightness, one person wrote in the comments. One more added, Imagine saving all the time brushing her hair! Philipps shares Cricket and the 12-year-old Birdie with her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein. In 2018, Philipps told TODAY Parents that she is raising her Cricket and Birdie as their authentic selves. And that includes letting them decide when to get their hair cut! ‘My mom used to say the Shakespeare quote,’ And this must be true especially for yourself, ” ‘Philipps said. “I really feel like it got into my being, so we’re really trying to encourage our (kids) to just be true to themselves.” Watch all day TODAY! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY all day long. Related video:

