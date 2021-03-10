Kansas Jayhawks Football: The Complete (?) List of Head Coach Candidates

Everyone – and I mean everyone – has their own ideas about who should be the next Kansas Football Coach after Les Miles’ firing. There are many top 5 and top 10 lists. But since I’m a geek, I kept my 2018 list – the last time KU hired a soccer coach. Many of these names are the same. However, a few new ones have also appeared.

Some names will be familiar to you. Others may not be so much.

So anyway, as the title says, I’m just going to throw you some names here. Lots of names. 47 of them, in fact. (Because 47 is the completely random number.) I know 47 is probably too much, so just drop down if you want to read more comments, as well as my personal top-10.

But first a disclaimer. I am not reporting anything. If you’re a reporter looking for a clue, THIS IS NOT. Please DO NOT ask Jeff Long or the candidate. This is my own list and I will provide links to others as needed. Thank you for your time.

I’ll drop all of these names on you now, give you my 10 favorites below (not including any home-run employees), and maybe, time permitting, look at the rest in more detail as the week goes on.

On to the list! In alphabetical order because that’s who I am:

2021 Coaching candidates Name Topical Position Name Topical Position Gary Andersen n / a Unemployed Major Applewhite South Alabama OC Tim Beck NC state OC Brian Bohannon Kennesaw St. HC Craig Bohl Wyoming HC Brent Brennan San Jose St. HC Troy Calhoun Air Force HC Jason Candle Toledo HC Jamey Chadwell Coastal Carolina HC Bill Clark UAB HC Chris Creighton Eastern Michigan HC Brent Dearmon MTSU OC Mike DeBord KU OC Dave Doeren NC state HC Joshua Eargle KU TO DJ Eliot KU DC Mike Elko Texas A&M DC Dan Enos Maryland OC Hugh Freeze Freedom HC Willie Fritz Tulane HC Joseph Gillespie Tulsa DC Jim Harbaugh Michigan HC Tom Herman Chicago bears Analyst Doc Holliday n / a Unemployed Tony Hull Hawaii OC Emmett Jones KU WR Kevin Kane Illinois AHC / LB Kevin Kelley High school (AR) HC Pete Kwiatkowski Texas DC And Lanning Georgia DC Rhett Lashlee Miami OC Jeff Lebby Be Miss OC Lance Leipold Buffalo HC Sean Lewis Kent St. HC Phil Longo North Carolina OC Gus Malzahn UCF HC Jim McElwain Central Michigan HC Jeff Monken Army HC Will Muschamp Georgia Analyst Billy Napier Louisiana HC Mike New Ball St. HC Ken Niumatalolo Marine HC Jay Norvell Nevada HC Kalani Sitake BYU HC Kevin Sumlin n / a Unemployed Jeff Tedford Retired Unemployed Ed Warriner Florida Atlantic OL

Who knows, KU might pull someone out of the NFL assistant ranks, as Long (reportedly) interviewed a few such candidates in 2018.

No, I’m not putting Sean Snyder on this. Although I have mentioned him by at least one writer, I promise you that I will never, ever, EVER spend another dollar on KU football if they hire Sean Snyder for this position. (And you shouldn’t.)

Hugh Freeze is probably not an option for the way he left Ole Miss. Hopefully KU has had enough scandal recently.

Kevin Kelley probably isn’t an option either because he’s a high school coach, but he does have a few things going for him. A) He is interested in the job, B) He’s got Bill Belichick’s ear, C) He’s won a stupid amount of games and state titles, and D) He never kicksAs ever. So. Yes. KSU and MU can make any joke they want, but I wouldn’t hate it.

I personally am not sold to guys like Jason Candle, Brent Brennan, Mike Neu or Lance Leipold, although they are probably interchangeable with some of the guys at the bottom of my top 10 list below. I love Willie Fritz, but he’s in his sixties now and may (rightly so) feel burned by previous KU coaching searches.

Excluding the admittedly unlikely Home Run Hires of Herman, Muschamp, Malzahn, Harbaugh and Sumlin, here are my personal Top-10 candidates, and I’ll even list them for you.

Someone forwards this to Jeff Long and the search committee:

Dave Doeren, HC, NC State. Maybe Doeren should be included in the home run category, but he’s a native son (Shawnee, KS) who coached under Mangino, and I’d like to bring him back to Lawrence. If he could repeat the success he had at NC State (55-46), they could name buildings after him.

Chris Creighton, HC, Eastern Michigan. I know, I know, I was stunned for Creighton in 2018 too. But the turnaround at EMU, a tougher job in every way than KU, remains impressive, although Creighton has yet to finish it by winning 8 or more games in a season with the Eagles. However, EMU has been 27-30 (with 3 bowl games) for the past five seasons for a program that, before arriving, had a historic 0.266 win rate (108-290-7) since it became D1 in 1976.

Jamey Chadwell, HC, Coastal Carolina. If you can’t beat them, see if they join you. Chadwell is one good story, the problem is: would he want to leave the ACC / SEC country? And if he came to KU, he will have to face his former team this year.

Jeff Monken, HC, military. Already mentioned by Athlon As a possibility, Monken (a student of Paul Johnson) has a record of 49-39 with Army over the past seven seasons, including four bowl games.

Brian Bohannon, HC, Kennesaw State. Probably one of the lesser known names on the list, I haven’t linked it to KU in any way yet. What’s intriguing, however, is that he has a record of 48-15 in five seasons on a program that just started in 2015. Like Monken, Bohannon is also descended from Paul Johnson’s coaching boom.

Jay Norvell, HC, Nevada. Norvell has only a 25-22 record in Nevada in four years but stems from three straight bowl appearances and has accumulated by all indications quite a salty plow for the upcoming 2021 campaign. Bonus of being familiar with the Big 12 after spending time as OC in Nebraska (2004-06) and Oklahoma (2008-14).

Kevin Kane, AHC / LB, Illinois. Kane just started work in Illinois in late January this year and has Carter Stanley’s approval, which is good enough for me. Hes spent the last season five as a DC in Northern Illinois and SMU, and is clearly a KU alum who played under Mark Mangino (2002-05).

Sean Lewis, HC, Kent State. Lewis is not the type to retreat of a challengeAlthough his experience as a head coach is limited, that SI article makes me VERY interested.

Billy Napier, HC, Louisiana. If you are good enough to be hired by Nick Saban twice, you are good enough to coach at Kansas. He has also worked under renowned attacking gurus Dabo Swinney and Todd Graham. Napier took charge of an average .500-ish schedule at UL and has climbed 21-4 in the past two seasons, including a win at Ames last year.

Joshua Eargle, KU RC / TE. Eargle has experience flipping dying college football programs at D3 and FCS. If anyone on the current staff gets a promotion, this is who I would like.