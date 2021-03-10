Men’s tennis opens season with four games in a row





PHILADELPHIA – Temple men’s tennis prepares for a busy opening week of the season as they face four teams between this Thursday and Sunday. The Owls will start on Thursday 11 March at home with the Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) in TU Pavillion. Temple then takes to the road and faces the next three leagues in Virginia, starting with a match against George Mason on Friday, March 12. The team will travel to the Folkes / Stevens Tennis Center to play in Norfolk State on Saturday, March 13. the trip concluded with a game against Old Dominion on Sunday, March 14. The owls > Temple is headed by head coach Steve Mauro which enters its 16th season as the Temple University mens tennis head coach.

> The Owls had an overall record of 4-5 last year before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

> Temple welcomes two freshmen to the team, Grégoire Baréty and Léo Raquin, as well as a junior transfer, Amine Zraidi , who played two seasons with ASA College in Miami, Florida.

> Temple returns three experienced graduate students, Juan Araoz Eric Biscoveanu and Paolo Cucalon , along with senior Michael Haelen

> Sophomore Marin Delmas returns for the Owls, who led the Cherry and White in singles and doubles wins during his rookie season. Scouting FDU > FDU is led by head coach Jeff Brandes, who is in his fifth season as head coach for the Knights.

> Temple’s last game against FDU was in April 2019, where the Owls beat the Knights 7-0.

> The final timeout opened the FDU conference play with a 6-1 win over Sacred Heart, claiming the double point and winning five of the six singles matches.

The Knights currently hold a 1-1 record for the season after being beaten 6-1 in their season opener against Monmouth.

> FDU was selected to finish second in NEC conference preseason poll.

> FDU returns Teodors Pukse, who led the knights last year with 17 wins in singles and a record of 17-7. Scouting George Mason George Mason’s men’s tennis is led by head coach James (Jimmy) Davis who is in his freshman year as associate head coach after becoming the team’s assistant coach in the fall.

> Temple last matched George Mason in January 2011, beating the Patriots 3-2.

George Mason currently holds a 1-1 record for the season after beating Villanova 6-1 in their season opener, but falling 0-7 against VCU last time.

Ryan Charles and Rithik Sardana’s double tandem is 2-0 to start the season after a 6-4 defeat to VCU’s Bertimon / Coulaud duo last time. Scouting Norfolk State > Norfolk State debuts this season with a new head coach, Larry Holmes, who previously served as a volunteer assistant coach on the Virginia Tech women’s program.

> Temple last met Norfolk state in March 2011, beating the Spartans 6-1.

> Norfolk State has a 1-1 record after opening the season with a 0-7 loss to ODU, but against Virginia Wesleyan 7-0 in their most recent game.

> Last season, Norfolk State went 0-5 to cancel the season due to COVID-19. Scouting ODU > The Monarchs are led by Head Coach Dominik Mueller who is in his fourth season with the program.

> Temple last faced ODU in January 2019, losing 5-2. ODU currently holds a 7-0 all-time record over the Owls.

> Old Dominion holds a 6-7 record for the 2020-21 season so far with their last game against UAB. The Monarchs swept the Blazers with a score of 4-0.

> Last year, ODU had an impressive record of 11-3 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos