No. 1 vs. No. 2 to start the week





The two best teams in the poll will face each other for the second time this season. No. 1 Fairfield Prep and No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven will hit the ice at 4pm today. During the first week of the season, preseason No. 1 Fairfield Prep beat No. 2 Darien, 3-0. This is also the second meeting between Fairfield Prep and Notre Dame-West Haven. Prep, then No. 3, came back to defeat the No. 1 ranked Green Knights 4-2. Fairfield co-op remained at number 3 in this week’s poll and went unbeaten with a win and a draw against number 4 Darien. No. 5 Greenwich and No. 6 New Canaan stayed in the same spot. TOP PERFORMANCE FOR WEEK 4 Xavier jumped to No. 7 with wins against Simsbury and Woodstock Academy, as well as a loss to No. 1 Fairfield Prep. In that loss, the Falcons led 2-0 before conceding three goals in the third period, including the winning one with four seconds to go. Sheehan, Ridgefield and Hand, who return to the ice on Monday, have all gone down a spot. TEAM (first place votes) REC PTS LAST 1. FAIRFIELD PREP (11) 8-1-0 128 1 Results from last week: def. Immaculate 9-1; def. Xavier 3-2 It comes down to: Luke Noonans’ goal with four seconds to go ended a comeback with over Xavier, keeping the Jesuits at No. 1 for the NDWH showdown. 2. NOTRE DAME-WH (1) 7-1-0 115 2 Results from last week: def. Notre Dame-Fairfield 5-3. It comes down to: If the Green Knights lose again to Fairfield Prep on Wednesday, it will be a climb up for the No. 1 spot no matter what happens in the SCC / SWC playoffs. 3. FAIRFIELD CO-OP (1) 6-0-1 108 3 Results from last week: defeated Darien 4-3, equal Darien 2-2 It comes down to: The cooperatives’ unbeaten train keeps rolling thanks to a goal from Matt Jankovsky with 50.9 seconds to go against Darien in the second back-to-back match. Can the cooperative make it through the regular season without a loss? Time will tell. 4. DARIEN 4-3-2 88 4 Results from last week: lost to Fairfield co-op 4-3; tied Fairfield co-op 2-2, def. Greenwich 1-0 It comes down to: Chris Schofield threw a shutout to save a week of Darien who saw the Blue Wave lose the lead in back-to-back games against Fairfield co-op. 5. GREENWICH 4-3-0 79 5 Results from last week: def. New Canaan 3-2; def. Ridgefield 1-0, lost to Darien 1-0 It comes down to: The FCIAC Division I schedule was not nice to most teams and after three consecutive wins, Greenwich couldn’t find the back of the net against Darien. 6. NEW CANON 4-4-1 54 6 Results from last week: lost to Greenwich 3-2; def. Joseph 6-2

It comes down to: The Rams ended their lost streak this week, but the next three games are no tricks. 7. XAVIER 5-2-0 43 10 Results from last week: def. Simsbury 3-2 (OT); lost to Fairfield Prep 3-2; plays def. Woodstock Academy 6-2 It comes down to: Xavier has been on fire since late February, winning four out of five games, with the lone defeat in the final seconds against Fairfield Prep. 8. SHEEHAN 8-1-0 33 7 Results from last week: def. Guilford 9-1, def. Westhill / Stamford 3-1 It comes down to: Stumbling against Lyman Hall, the Titans turned their game upside down, including a big win over an FCIAC opponent. 9. RIDGEFIELD 3-6-0 23 8 Results from last week: lost to Greenwich 1-0

It comes down to: The Tigers played Greenwich well, but dates with New Canaan, Fairfield co-op and Darien await the end of the season. 10. HAND 2-1-0 17 9 Results from last week: No games.

It comes down to: The Tigers are still in quarantine and will return to the ice on Monday. Lost weight: No First place votes in brackets and tabular points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1. Results up to and including Tuesday. 9th of March Others receive votes: Northwest Catholic (5-1-1) 16; Eastern Catholic (7-2-0) 8; Trumbull (6-1-0) 2; BBB (10-0-0) 1. The following voices: Media: Luke Devoe, CTHSHockey.org; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Tim Jensen, Patch; Ben Klein, CTHSHockey.org; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Mike Madera, Elm City Newspapers; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Stewart, New Canaan Advertiser / Darien Times; Jim Stout, MaxPreps.com. Coaches: Shaun Gallagher, Ridgefield, Matt Sather, Fairfield Prep; Larry Viera, Notre Dame-West Haven. Survey compiled by Pete Paguaga

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos