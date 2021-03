A fairytale tower from the 16th century is the perfect place for a unique Borders stay

While we were still being told to stay home, as the vaccination program continues rapidly and the roadmap out of lockdown begins to become a reality, we can perhaps look forward to breaks again with a little more confidence. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has indicated that Scotland will return to a tier system, meaning that even if the holiday accommodation reopens, we may not be able to leave our congregation. So here’s an idea for a stylish stay without leaving the borders of the Borders Council while sticking to the Coronavirus restrictions you can find here Originally built in the 1540s, Aikwood Tower offers a unique retreat in the lush heart of Ettrick Forest. The entrance to the Towers is through an enchanting walled garden and a west door, where a spiral staircase leads to the building with many original features and artifacts from long lived lives. The Great Hall has cozy furnishings, a hearty fire and animal coverings on stone floors, while next door is a reading room with a paneled ceiling and books selected by Tower owner Lord Steel. On the bottom floor, the former stable (or cowshed) is the perfect venue for a party, with a gallery above it with comfortable seating, wifi, a TV and a small bar. Then there’s the Laich Hall, with logas of games for all the family, including Giant Jenga, Table Tennis, Monopoly and Twister. The accommodation consists of five en-suite bedrooms, each with its own character and style, along with four extremely comfortable reception rooms. You can choose perfectly prepared meals, or you can prepare your own meals in the AGA equipped kitchen, while the dining room, located in the vaulted ground of the tower, provides a beautiful backdrop for serving banquets. Outside, the quaint and peaceful walled south west facing garden is the ideal place to relax, star gazing or play croquet on the lawn. Aikwood Tower can accommodate up to 10 people and can be booked at www.hostunordinary.com from 1,800 for three nights. The tower dates from the 1540s. Photo: www.hostunordinary.com The rooms contain a wealth of interesting objects and period features. Photo: www.hostunordinary.com The Grand Hall has a roaring log fire. Photo: www.hostunordinary.com There are plenty of comfortable places to relax or enjoy a drink at the bar. Photo: www.hostunordinary.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos