Malcolm Butler looks ahead to the next NFL opportunity





Only one NFL cornerback reached 100 tackles in the 2020 season, but that didn't stop Malcolm Butler from being released on Wednesday by the Tennessee Titans in a cost-cutting move. While the Titans did not announce the release of Butlers, Butler did so on Twitter on Wednesday, thanking the team for the opportunity and looking forward to what lies ahead in the NFL. The former West Alabama pinnacle had two more seasons to go with a five-year $ 61.25 million contract signed as a free agent in 2018. He had a base salary of $ 11.1 million in the 2021 season. By releasing Butler, the Titans cut $ 10.2 million of their salary cap commitments for the 2021 season. The NFL set the 2021 salary cap on Wednesday at $ 182.5 million. In 2020, the salary cap was $ 198.2 million. The rare drop is attributed to the decline in the NFLs' revenues during the coronavirus pandemic. Butler was recovering from a wrist injury that caused him to miss seven games in 2019 to start every game in 2020. Butlers 100 tackles including 86 solo stops. He also intercepted four passes, which he returned for 111 yards, and had 14 defended passes, the eighth in the league. Opposing quarterbacks targeted Butler 127 times in the 2020 season, and he gave 80 completions, 873 yards, five touchdown passes, and one passing efficiency rating of 83.2 NFLS 2020 DEFENSIVE GEMS HAVE 5 PLAYERS WITH ALABAMA FOOTBALLROOTS After attending Hinds Community College, Butler played for two seasons in West Alabama, where he earned a spot on the first team of the All-Gulf South Conference for both years. Before the Tigers, Butler intercepted seven passes and broke 25 more. He also averaged 28.8 yards per kickoff return and had a 100-yard touchdown return against North Alabama in 2012. Butler's NFL career began with an invitation to try out at the New England Patriots rookie mini-camp in May 2014. In four seasons with the Patriots, Butler earned a Pro Bowl invite and an All-Pro roster from the second team, played in four AFC Championship games. and three Super Bowls, won two NFL championships and made one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history. Butler saved Patriots 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX on February 1, 2015, after being included in the New Englands secondary in the second half. With Seattle on the New England 1-yard line and less than a minute to play, Butler intercepted a pass on the goal line on the last snapshot of the Seahawks game. ALABAMA ROOTS: A BOXES OF SUPER BOWL STARS Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter at Ark AMarkG1







