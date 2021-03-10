COVID-19: Top Cricket Referee Fears 70k Loss In Lockdown Investment Scam | Business news

A former first-class cricketer and international referee has told Sky News he fears he has lost more than 70,000 in a lockdown investment scam.

Barry Dudleston was persuaded to invest over £ 50,000 last summer after seeing an ad featuring fake celebrity endorsement for OFC Markets, an unregulated foreign exchange and cryptocurrency trading platform.

Despite initially showing massive returns and apparently seeing the value of his investment rise to over £ 140,000, he has been unable to withdraw money for nine months and fears he will never get his money back.

OFC Markets has not responded to questions from Sky News about its behavior



His case points to an increase in financial scams appearing online during the COVID-19 crisis, leaving investors vulnerable to losing savings and having little prospect of getting their money back.

Last June, the Financial Conduct Authority issued a warning about OFC Markets, which is registered in the US Marshall Islands in the Pacific, but is not authorized to provide financial services in the UK.

The FCA’s director of enforcement, who was presented with evidence of Mr. Dudleston’s case by Sky News, said the operations appear to be “illegal” and his treatment is showing “red flag” signs of a scam.

Lockdown has given scammers a greater opportunity to target the uninitiated or the vulnerable online, and Mr. Steward called on the government to step up its action by adding financial fraud to the list of areas covered by the forthcoming Online Damage Act.

The FCA warned just days after Dudleston’s initial £ 250 investment for OFC Markets. Within hours, a salesperson was on the phone urging him to increase his bet.

“Looking back I was very naive, but a few things came together. It was lockdown and boredom, greed of course, and a little knowledge. Put those together and I thought, I’ll let someone else do the investment for me,” said Mr. Dudleston .

The FCA believes OFC provides financial services in the UK without its consent



“The first investment was £ 250. That was the minimum you could invest, and of course he was showing (the bill) £ 400 again the next day. I had my own account, my own password, username, I can look it up, you can see it rise by the minute.

Initially, it was about exchange rates, which fluctuated depending on how badly the country was affected (by the corona virus).

Then we went to £ 1,000. He was on the phone every second day. And £ 1,000 is now worth £ 2,500. So we ended up going to £ 10,000. And by then it’s worth £ 20,000. I think you can see the pattern. You were intoxicated by it. “

Hoping to take advantage of substantial returns, Mr Dudleston borrowed an additional £ 40,000 to invest, bringing his total to £ 50,000.

However, in mid-July, he tried to withdraw £ 10,000 to pay a tax bill, but says he was blocked by OFC Markets on the pretext of breaking his account’s rules.

Since his attempts to withdraw money have been repeatedly blocked, OFC Markets says he has to pay fines and taxes before he can receive money. It has refused to simply debit the money from his account and refund the balance.

In January, desperate to cut his losses, Mr. Dudleston agreed to pay a £ 7,000 “fine” through a Bitcoin wallet, on the understanding that he would then receive the outstanding value of his account.

In fact, OFC Markets received three payments of £ 7,000, persuading Mr Dudleston to authorize them after claiming that the first two payments had not been cleared. The company then refused to return the rest of his money, telling him that he owed an additional £ 15,000 in “tax and liquidation charges”.

Sky News has attempted to contact OFC Markets by email and telephone, and has attempted to speak to several “account managers” who spoke to Mr. Dudleston on a regular basis, but received no response.

We brought Mr. Dudleston’s case to FCA director of enforcement and market surveillance Mark Steward, who told us, “They (OFC Markets) are not authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority to conduct those matters, so it seems that they are doing something illegal “

“There are some other classic scam red flags here, including the fact that the gentleman you spoke to started with a very small investment, but within a month he was sold hard to invest a lot more money, and supposedly he would be 100% profit. That’s too good a result, which is a classic sign of a scam. “

Steward said lockdowns provide more opportunities for scammers as people spend more time online, and called for stronger powers to act against social media platforms with deceptive material.

“Scammers have realized that large segments of the population are spending more time online because of Covid and lockdown, they have more time at home and more online shopping, so they are more likely to be tempted by some ads using an endorsement from celebrities who are often fake, ”he said.

“We’re trying to get social media to have stricter due diligence requirements so they can prevent some of these sites from coming in from the start. We don’t have the power to demand that and social media is largely unregulated.

“The government here through the Online Damage Bill has proposed legislation to legally establish a number of other types of online damage. At this point, investment for an economic crime is not part of what is laid down by the Online Damage Bill. too late for the government to add it if they wanted to. “

Mr. Dudleston, who ran a successful tour company after his career in cricket, says he speaks out to protect others.

“I don’t think I’ll get the money back and I don’t think anyone will feel sorry for me, I don’t deserve to have something like that. But I do believe if it can be put in the public domain, it can’t help others Get caught and I really know it’s all I can do now.

“I’m not rich, but I’m not suicidal, it’s not the last cent I have, but for some people it may be. When people talk about savings, in some cases that’s exactly what it is.”