Louisiana Wide Receiver Amorion Walker is committed to Notre Dame fighting Irish football

Surprise!
Notre Dame has received a commitment from Ponchatoula (La.). High class of 2022 wide receiver Amorion WalkerThe 6-3, 170 pounder, made its promise to the Irish head coach Brian Kelly and staff on Tuesday and released its news on Wednesday morning.
It was like having a virtual party, Walker said of the moment he informed Irish coaches of his decision.
Walker received his scholarship offer from Notre Dame on November 6 and was a prime target for the Irish coaching staff. Mississippi State was considered the first team to be defeated in the Walkers recruitment because his father, Robert Walker, played tight for the Bulldogs.
Florida State, Kansas State, and others also flew with Walker, but even without a campus visit, the Louisiana product made an early promise to the Irish.
I like the technical staff and the connections we’ve made, Walker said. They really took the time to get to know me. They have a lot of football and academics there. I wanted to be the first recipient on the board and help lead the class. I really believe in that.
My family has never feared that I would leave the state and go far from home. It doesn’t get any better than Notre Dame.
Walker was only able to play in a few games during his junior season due to a hamstring injury, but he showed explosive skills throughout his high school career that helped him land 20 scholarship offers.
I’m a receiver who can do everything, Walker said. Some people consider me a deep threat, but I can leave and block any routes. That’s what I’m going to show.
Walker trains up Albert Brocks Elite Sports Training with Logan Diggs, a fellow Louisiana resident and a signer of Notre Dame in the 2021 class.
I’m excited, very excited, Walker said of the next-level partnership with Diggs. Logan is a great player from the same area. They have a bargain with him just like I feel like they have a bargain with me.
Walker was originally recruited by the former Notre Dame security coach Terry Joseph, who left for a new staff in Texas. His uncle, Reggie Walker, played for the Arizona Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is Terry Joseph’s cousin.
With Joseph out, Notre Dame wide receiver coach Del Alexander and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees led the charge for the Irish to win the recruitment.
He tells me Notre Dame is a good fit for me, Walker said of Alexander. He likes what I can do on the field. It is top football, in which I want to play. All I have to do is get there and work.
Walker registered 25 catches for 490 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore season. In three games as a junior, Walker caught eight passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Rivals calls Walker a three-star recruit.
Walker also held offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Washington State, and West Virginia.
Walker, who is the first Notre Dame recipient of the 2022 class, plans to enroll at Notre Dame early.