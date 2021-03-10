Monkey Tennis is the top of the tree for St Annes Prize winner Kenny Broadbent





The Monkey Tennis app, developed by Kenny Broadbent for his clubmates at the St Annes Tennis Club, has won the Lawn Tennis Association Lancashire award for Best Competition and is now in line for national awards. Blackpool IT expert Kenny, 44, launched Monkey Tennis about a year ago as a smart singles ladder, offering a league table based on members' matches. Sign Up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Monkey Tennis is the brainchild of Kenny Broadbent of St Annes Tennis Club Kenny continues with the story: the idea is that when you play a match, you upload the score to the app and the algorithm will sort your place on the ladder. You get points for participating as well as for winning, so you can move up the ladder by playing more games. We started just before the first lockdown last year and it is addictive. We soon got people who played two or three times a week to move up. There were no organized leagues or inter-club matches last season due to the pandemic, but people could still play singles at the club, so the app helped people arrange matches and give meaning to those matches by adding an element of competition. I think it has also helped people improve their tennis and fitness, because you want to keep playing and you want to win. Be amazed at how much better people have become. Monkey Tennis (the name is a reference to Steve Coogans' comic character Alan Partridge) has won the Lancashire award and is automatically nominated for regional and national LTA awards, which Kenny hopes will help the app grow. He added: It all started for selfish reasons, actually because I wanted to record my own scores. It grew from there, but it is still being worked on. The idea now is to involve other clubs and the long-term vision is for the app to become a means of organizing games with people close to you. So if I went to London, for example, I could grab my racket and use the app to see if anyone wanted a game. It's sure to be a big hit with members of the St Annes Tennis Club on Wyredale Road, and especially Clive Parkinson, who is at the top of the Monkey Tennis ladder.

