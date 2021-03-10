Sports
Why is cricket so popular in India?
Cricket is a sport that unites the nation within India.
When not watched on TV, it is played all over the country of India. There are other sports that have become popular in India – basketball, football and wrestling to name three – but deep down, cricket is still the religion that holds India’s heart.
Like cricket, betting has become very popular in India and is growing enormously, especially when it comes to betting on the outcomes of cricket itself. About 80-90% of all sports betting in India is currently focused on cricket, casino experts say BestCasinoIndia talk about the popularity of cricket betting. That shows how beloved cricket really is in India. The next question is: why is it so popular?
It’s easy to play
Cricket is not a high maintenance sport which means you just get to know the rules and you’re right in. Of course, if you want to be a hitter, you’ll have to have a few practice rides to see how productive you’ll be in that area, but really, anyone can swing a willow tree and get a decent punch.
Many of the most popular cricket players for India started playing by playing street cricket and gradually got noticed for their incredible talent. A big difference between street cricket and international and professional cricket is the ball used for play. Street cricket uses a tennis ball or taped ball, while professional cricket uses a leather ball made especially for this purpose.
Some of the world’s best cricketers are from India
India’s professional cricket team is made up of some of the best players in the world, while names like Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar are among the best there have ever been. If you are a fan of cricket, these names will be no stranger to you at all. Within India, their names will always pop up in conversation.
In India, they are the best hitters that children base their dreams on. For years, kids will gather around TVs and marvel at the amazing talent they see from their countrymen. Even after a match, there will be huge discussions analyzing every memorable event in the match, reliving every moment and creating a family gathering and a day out of the international matches.
The Indian Premier League
After India won the inaugural T20 World Cup, the IPL was created by the BCCI. The T20 competition is now the most prestigious domestic competition in the world and is celebrated all over India. The sport has taken by storm since its unveiling to the highest of standards. Many of Bollywood’s most admired stars show up and support their favorite team, as well as making a day of it. It has been said that Bollywood is planning their release calendar around cricket because they know that if two dates collide, they will be washed away by the hype of the national sport. The IPL has managed to expand their playing centers across India so that the league is getting bigger and bigger by the year.
Victory in ICC Tournaments
The last reason cricket is so popular is the success of the Indian cricket team at ICC worldwide competitions. Winning the Cricket World Cup in 1983 and 2011 are treasured moments of the community. Indians want to see the same success again, with even more memorable moments.
India also managed to get the T20 World Cup their own in the year 2007. With every win, India seems to come back with even better form and enthusiasm. Sport is always about entertainment, isn’t it? That’s exactly what you get every time you watch the Indian cricket team.
