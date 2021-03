Ontario Hockey League players and team leaders reflect on the March 2020 hiatus

A year ago, the Ontario Hockey League was headed for a new post-season and suddenly, like the rest of the world, it hit a wall. The Canadian Hockey League has released a statement suspending junior hockey nationwide due to the pandemic. “I came home alone with a duffel bag, such as a tracksuit and a pair of socks,” said Ethan Keppen, Flint Firebirds forward. Keppen and his team returned to Flint, Michigan at that point, and they were sent home. “I still have most of my stuff down there and I hope I’ll see it again and get the rest of my stuff,” said Keppen. Whitby’s product thought he’d be back with his teammates in a few weeks, but it’s going to be a year. Story continues below advertisement It’s been 365 days without games, but he’s ready when that day comes. Read more: Whitby hockey player beats cancer and launches SickKids fundraiser “Just keep my head down, work hard and hope for the best,” said Keppen. Trending stories Trudeau says his office knew that a Vance allegation had been passed on to officials in 2018

Brenden Sirizzotti was on the ice during training in Ottawa with the 67s when he found out. "Everyone just wants to go back, it's been so long and I haven't played a real hockey game in over a year, so I'll just come back and see how hard you worked off-season," Sirizzotti said. Anthony Cornacchia trains a number of OHL players. Because of the limitations, they've been on and off for the past 12 months, but he says it's his challenge to make sure they're not just physically but mentally ready. "Each one of these guys is ready, they've trained, they've evolved and we've kept them motivated," said Cornacchia of Edge Hockey. Oshawa general manager Roger Hunt said his team would move to Ottawa if the season was interrupted. "The bus was loaded," he said. Hunt can't wait for the day when he can reunite his team and hit another Memorial Cup run.

But for now, the Tribute Communities Center remains virtually empty. "Here we sit, here we wait and fingers crossed, who knows what next week will bring," said Hunt. It is not clear when players will be able to return to the game action. The OHL says it will continue to work closely with the government and public health for a safe return to the game. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







